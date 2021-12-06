ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Fauci encouraged that omicron doesn’t appear to be more severe

By Raquel Martin
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFTTr_0dFWR1oK00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief adviser to the White House on the coronavirus response, says early data appears to show that the omicron variant does not make people more sick, though he cautioned that scientists need more data before they reach any firm conclusions.

He said omicron is cause for concern but not panic.

“Thus far, the signals are a bit encouraging regarding the severity,” Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

He said that while omicron is spreading rapidly — it has now been identified in 14 states — it does not appear to be resulting in high levels of hospitalizations.

“But again, we’ve got to hold judgment until we get more experience” with omicron, Fauci qualified.

Still, with much unknown and the delta variant continuing to rage across the country, Fauci and other federal health officials are urging people to take mitigation precautions and get vaccinated.

“Boosters are going to be really critical in addressing whether or not we’re going to be able to handle this,” Fauci said.

CDC: COVID-19 vaccines

Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, encouraged Americans to continue wearing masks.

“If you’re indoors, you should be wearing a mask with other people,” Collins said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He also called on people to get tested for the virus before gathering for holiday celebrations.

“There are now eight home tests that are out there,” Collins said. “Go to your pharmacy, you’ll see them on the shelf. … If you get one of these home tests, you can file with your insurance companies and get reimbursed for it.”

If it’s not covered under your plan, he said, the federal government is distributing 50 million tests to populations in need.

The delta variant is still the nation’s biggest threat. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said it accounts for 99.9% of all cases in the U.S. and is driving up hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

‘Pharma Bro’ firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A company once owned by “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will pay up to $40 million to settle allegations that it jacked up the price of a life-saving medication by roughly 4,000% after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug, the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday. The FTC said Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC and […]
BUSINESS
WGN News

Giant Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters set afire

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was charged with arson and other crimes Wednesday for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, police said. The artificial tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' less severe than delta, Fauci says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that early indications suggest the omicron COVID-19 variant is potentially milder than previous strains. While much is still unknown about omicron, Fauci told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) it "almost certainly is not more severe" than the delta variant. "There is...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Nexstar#The White House#Cnn#Americans#Nbc
WebMD

Fauci: We May Know Next Week if Omicron Evades Immunity

Dec. 7, 2021 -- Studies are underway in test tubes and animals to determine whether the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus can slip past the immune protection of vaccination or a previous infection. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave a Rare Positive Update on Omicron

In less than two weeks, a new variant of COVID has spread to more than 40 countries, including the U.S. Omicron has already been detected in at least 17 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This fast spread has virus experts concerned, especially given the staggering number of mutations the Omicron variant has on its spike protein, which could mean that it's more infectious and more capable of bypassing existing vaccine protection than Delta has been. Despite these valid concerns, however, there may be some positive news about the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Fauci did 'immeasurable harm' with premature warnings on omicron: Pavlich

“The Five” hosts tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday for appearing to downplay his previously dire warnings on the new COVID-19 omicron variant. “For Dr. Fauci again to go out and scare the entire country in the world into thinking this is going to be the death of everything again did immeasurable harm,” co-host Katie Pavlich said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fauci assesses Omicron strain's degree of severity

Even as President Joe Biden's administration has banned travel from eight African nations because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci has apparently downplayed the new strain's virulence. "Though it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it thus far, it does not...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Evidence mounts that Omicron is more infectious, less severe than Delta—but Fauci, other experts warn against premature optimism

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Early studies of the Omicron COVID variant suggest that the highly mutated COVID-19 strain may be producing less severe infections than previous variants like Delta, but White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci warned against making definitive conclusions about a strain that the world learned about only 12 days ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron is "quickly transmissible," according to early reports. We should be "concerned" if not panicked, say most experts. So how can you stay safe, given that you probably have holiday plans, and were hoping the pandemic was basically over? (It's not; besides Omicron, Delta is still raging.) To help guide you, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared this morning on CNN's State of the Union. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

WGN News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy