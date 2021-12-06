Detroit artist who helped Crumbleys: police say he's cooperating; lawyers say he didn't know they were wanted

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A Detroit artist who owns the studio where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found by police is cooperating with the investigation.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, who has been friends with the Crumbleys for years met with Oakland County Sheriff's Monday.

His attorney, Clarence Dass, said that Sikora offered his studio as a place for them to go to avoid the death threats they were receiving and to remain safe.

Dass said that the Crumbley's told Sikora that they were just there for a safe space, but did not tell him charges have been issued or that a warrant was out for their arrest and that police were looking for them.

Sikora left the warehouse at around 5 p.m. on Friday and told the two to lock up -- he was unaware that they would be spending the night.

Dass said that Sikora only found out the next morning, Saturday, that the two of them ended up staying the night and that they were arrested.

Once Sikora found out about the arrest he immediately went to law enforcement and began cooperating by giving them information that will be passed on to the Oakland County Sheriff's during the meeting on Monday.

The Crumbleys were arrested following a manhunt that began Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald publicly announced charges of involuntary manslaughter against the parents.

Police were able to locate the parents thanks to tips from a business owner who spotted their vehicle near the building. The tipster could reportedly receive a reward of up to $20,000.

Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, allegedly fired out shots at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 that ended in four students killed and six other students and a teacher injured.