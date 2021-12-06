ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Missouri Airman, WWII vet honored for this 100th birthday

By Dvids
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfFAg_0dFWQiRz00

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Hank Hendrix was a World War II veteran and former member of the 180th Bombardment Squadron, the unit that the 139th Airlift Wing traces its origin to.

He passed away on Oct. 31, 2021 at his home in Springfield, Missouri. He had just celebrated his 100th birthday earlier that month.

After serving in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 - 1945, Hendrix later joined the Missouri Air National Guard in St. Joseph where he continued his service for over 30 years. At the time, the flying unit was called the 180th Bombardment Squadron and it operated the B-26 Invader, a twin-engine, light bomber aircraft.

Hendrix was a crew chief and worked with several aircraft during his career including the C-54, L-5, T-11, T-6, and C-47.

“There might have been another two in there,” he said.

During the war, Hendrix worked on the B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bomber aircraft. He said he spent 23 months and 17 days in England during World War II.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8v18_0dFWQiRz00
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Hank Hendrix, 100, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 - 1945 in England. Hendrix was a World War II veteran and former member of the Missouri Air National Guard’s 180th Bombardment Squadron, the unit that the 139th Airlift Wing traces its origin to. Photo credit U.S. Air National Guard/Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane

“My favorite airplane was the B-17 because that's what I cut my teeth on.” he said. “You're with it day and night...anything goes wrong with it, you gotta fix it.”

Hendrix remembers the wing’s founder and first commander, Col. John B. Logan.

“He was a really intelligent man,” he said. “He had a thing...he [always] wanted to light a cigarette on approach.”

Hendrix even flew with Logan during an inauguration event for a small airport.

“I wasn’t on flying status, I was a mechanic, but they would have to fly with pilots,” he said. “When he was flying, I looked up...out the canopy and there’s the ground. He knew what he was doing.”

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Bisig, who worked on the engines of the C-97 Stratofreighter refueling aircraft, recalls Hendix worked up stairs in the quality assurance office. One particular time after they finished working on an engine, they told Hendrix they were ready for inspection.

Bisig said Hendrix looked over the engine and “He climbed up on the stand and said, ‘Well boys, when you guys get ready for me to come down and inspect it, give me a call.’ He had found a torsion bar that had been cracked that we had missed. So we changed the torsion bar and called him back down. That's how honest he was. He wasn't there to stick you; he was there to help you.”

Retired Chief Master Sgt. George Hawkins worked as a mechanic on the flightline before taking a job as a quality control inspector with Hendrix.

“Hank was the guy that was always helpful...he was always looking for the positive,” said Hawkins. “He was one of those guys that always wanted to help you out.”

Hawkins said they worked together for about 8 to 10 years and that he looked up to Hendrix as a mentor.

“He taught me how to treat people and how to have a positive influence on people. But he always went by the book,” said Hawkins. “It wasn't just stuff he thought of on the top of his head.”

Hendrix started his career as a mechanic and retired as the aircraft maintenance production superintendent attaining the highest enlisted grade in the Air Force, chief master sergeant.

On his birthday, a U.S. flag was flown over the U.S. Capital at the request of Sen. Roy Blunt. That flag was later gifted to Hendrix in celebration of his 100th birthday.

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Local WWII Vet Honored With Quilt Of Valor

(Logan, Ind.) - A member of America’s Greatest Generation was recently honored with a Quilt of Valor. George Shelby, a current resident of Logan, Indiana, received his Quilt of Valor on Thanksgiving Day. The quilt was presented by Rivertown Quilters and Sheila Stevenson. PG Gentrup, Ron Spurlock, Mike LaFollette and...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
mymcmedia.org

Tuskegee Airman Celebrates 102nd Birthday

The oldest surviving member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen and the county’s best known World War II veteran, Brigadier General Charles McGee, turns 102 years old on Tuesday. To celebrate, McGee flew from Joint Base Andrews to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas. There he will be honored at the Air Force Education and Training Command. And he will continue his lifelong mission of encouraging the next generation of Air Force fliers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Blunt
hickmancountytimes.com

CSCC vet honored

Virginia Massey-Holt, Columbia State associate professor of nursing and former U.S. Army medic, was recently honored and awarded the 2021 Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans. The commendation annually recognizes one military veteran from each of Tennessee’s community and technical colleges to honor their service, bravery and sacrifices. Massey-Holt served as an army medic, becoming the first solo female to complete […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#Veteran#The U S Army Air Corps#Invader#U S Air National Guard
rehobothfoodie.com

Honor Vets with a Wreath

Wreaths Across America strives to adorn every veteran's resting place with a wreath. The National Remembrance Ceremony is December 18, 2021. Thank you so much for helping to spread the word on Rehoboth’s first ever Wreaths Across America Event. All are welcome to attend the short ceremony before we lay the wreaths on veterans grave sites.
MILITARY
millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
WLFI.com

Bridge renamed in honor of 101-year-old WWII vet

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A bridge near Frankfort now bears the name of a 101-year-old World War II vet and local historian. The recently renamed LeRoy D. Good Bridge spans the Wildcat Creek on Gas Line Road. Good grew up and still lives in the area. He says...
FRANKFORT, IN
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy