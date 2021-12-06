Sidedoor Bagel business opening physical shop in Indianapolis

Sidedoor Bagel is growing from its farmers market and delivery operation into a brick-and-mortar location.

Owner Josh Greeson is opening a store to sell his fresh-baked sourdough bagels at 1103 E. 10th St. He hopes to open by the end of December.

The shop will be carryout only with a core lineup of flavors, including the popular everything bagel, and rotating specialty flavors such as jalapeno cheddar or rosemary.

Greeson started the business in 2019 while an employee at Amelia’s bakery in Fountain Square, selling through a social media account, where customers ordered a minimum of four at a time.

“I knew I wanted to open some kind of bakery,” he said. "I wanted to go and learn at one of the best bakeries in Indiana."

Demand led to the need for the physical store.

“I was booked out pretty far in advance doing deliveries,” he said. "There’s a pretty big demand for good bagels in downtown Indy."

The business had a lot of customers already in the vicinity of the new store, and about 500 people contributed more than $40,000 in an online crowdfunding campaign during the summer for the shop.

Greeson bakes the bagels, which take three days to make, right before scheduled deliveries and market times.

“So nobody’s getting day-old bagels,” he said.

Singles at the shop will cost about $2.75 each, with the bagels being cheaper when purchased by the dozen. Bagel sandwiches and coffee also will be available.

Currently, there are six employees at the business. Gresson expects to add three workers when the store opens.

For more information about Sidedoor Bagel, visit instagram.com/sidedoorbagel.

