Supply Chain Loophole: Why Amazon’s Use of Private Cargos and Planes Is Working

 2 days ago
While Amazon started chartering private ships and planes a few years ago, this early move is proving fruitful amid lingering supply chain disruptions .

By chartering private cargo vessels, Amazon can control where its goods are transported, avoiding the most congested ports, according to CNBC.

“Who else would think of putting something going into an obscure port in Washington, and then trucking it down to L.A.? Most people are thinking, well, just bring the ship into L.A. But then you’re experiencing those two-week and three-weeks delay. So Amazon’s really taken advantage of some of the niche strategies I believe that the market needs to employ,” ocean freight analyst Steve Ferreira told the news organization.

CNBC reported that Amazon has been on a spending spree to control as much of the shipping process as possible, spending more than $61 billion on shipping in 2020 — which was up from just under $38 billion in 2019. Now, Amazon is shipping 72% of its own packages, up from less than 47% in 2019, CNBC reported, and has even begun taking control at the first step of the shipping journey by making its own 53-foot cargo containers in China.

Containers are in short supply, with long wait times and prices surging from less than $2,000 before the pandemic to $20,000 today.

Last year, the company also started chartering aircrafts, Bloomberg reported. Most air freight is carried in the bellies of passenger jets, but when Covid-19 restricted travel, Amazon moved quickly to replace the lost space with cargo planes. This effort complements Amazon Air, the company’s fleet of 85 planes that move inventory between 40 airports in the U.S. and has expanded to Germany, according to Bloomberg.

Other major retailers are also chartering their own cargos to circumvent the supply chain issues, including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Ikea and Target, according to CNBC.

“The real purpose of these vessels when they were built was not containers. It was really lumber, chemicals, grain, agricultural products. But because of the ingenuity and creativity and lack of space, Amazon and many other smart people have quickly figured out how to convert some of these multipurpose vessels to container ,” Ferreira told CNBC.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Supply Chain Loophole: Why Amazon's Use of Private Cargos and Planes Is Working

Daily Voice

Amazon Down Worldwide

Amazon's web hosting subsidiary apparently suffered a worldwide outage Tuesday morning.Reports of the Amazon Web Service outage began rolling in around 10:20 a.m., DownDetector.com shows.The outage caused a ripple effect, impacting streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus that depend on AWS …
BUSINESS
The Verge

An Amazon server outage caused problems for Alexa, Ring, Disney Plus, and deliveries

Problems with some Amazon Web Services cloud servers are causing slow loading or failures for significant chunks of the internet. Amazon’s widespread network of data centers powers many of the things you interact with online, including this website, so as we’ve seen in previous AWS outage incidents, any problem has massive rippling effects. People started noticing problems at around 10:45AM ET, and just after 6PM ET the AWS Status showed “Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services.”
INTERNET
Axios

A big part of America's supply chain is for sale

America's supply chain crisis is a series of intersecting bottlenecks, including insufficient labor and warehouse space, all driven by surging U.S. consumer behavior. But one piece has gotten short-shift on the attention meter: Chassis, the steel frames on which trucks carry shipping containers. Driving the news: Apollo Global Management is...
ECONOMY
