Microsft licensing for VMware VDI

By Bilal233
vmware.com
 3 days ago

I am confusing to understand the Microsoft licensing for VDI , if anybody have experience how to license , please help me here , The scenario is we have 4 Win 2016 VMs and 20 Win 10 VMs in Horizon 8 and...

communities.vmware.com

howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces...
vmware.com

VMware Essentials Kit subscription renewal

I use a Fujitsu ROK license and and do have the need of subscription renewall now. Our distributer told me to contact VMware directly. What do I have to do for getting regulary updates in the future? Didn't find any answer on the vmware webside nor could I speak to an productmanager of vmware.
vmware.com

LACP with VMware Fusion 12.1.2

II am running VMware Fusion(Pro) on my MacPro running Mac OS 11.6.1. I configured LACP as bond0, which is working fine. Now I try to configure my VM's to use the bond0(LACP) but there is no option to select that bound0(LACP) interface. Any Idea?. Best Reagrds,. CB.
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
thefastmode.com

VMware, Mitacs Partner to Pave Sustainable Path for 6G

VMware announced a partnership with Mitacs, a non-profit organization that connects industry with Canadian academic institutions, and launched its Digital Equity Grid Innovation initiative, also known as TETRA. The initiative, aligned with VMware's Automated Life vision, aims to advance applied research that will play a critical role in paving a...
vmware.com

Please help using vmrun with VMware Workstation 16 Player

Hello all. I've been using VMware Player 16.1.2 along with the VIX API 1.17. Everything works just fine, my vmrun commands control my Windows 7 Pro VM just how I'd expect. However, when I updated to VMware Player 16.2.1, my vmrun commands no longer work properly. I can start up my VM using vmrun, but vmrun seems to lose the connection to my VM somehow. If anyone has any insight to share, it would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
vmware.com

Where is vmware’s preferences file?

I have VMware WorkStation 15 Pro version 15.5.0 installed. The guest OS is Ubuntu 20.04. Now I want to follow instructions in this article to enable mesa DRI driver. However, I cannot find. .vmware/preferences. /etc/vmware/config. which are claimed in the article to be the "vmware’s preferences file". If the article...
vmware.com

Does Vmware Player 12 compatible with Vmware Workstation 16 virtual machine data?

Does Vmware Player 12 compatible with Vmware Workstation 16 virtual machine data?. 1. Are you asking if you can take a WS16 VM and run it on WS12? Or something else?. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Re. size. VMware Player 16 has a lot more on board than VMware Player 12. To...
vmware.com

Kubernetes as a Service with VMware Cloud Director and Container Service Extension 3.1.1

Tanzu Standard is now available with the VMware Cloud Provider program. Last month we released VMware Cloud Director 10.3.1 with Container Service Extension 3.1.1, which brings support to provide production-ready Kubernetes Clusters for Managed Service or Kubernetes as a Service with Tanzu Kubernetes Grid(TKG) Clusters. This blog post covers a...
vmware.com

Steps to Upgrade VMware Cloud Director Availability to 4.3

To get the most out of the VMware Cloud Director Availability new features, Providers and their tenants need to get their appliances up-to-date with the newly released 4.3. The process is just as simple as it always used to be, with several options for performing the upgrade steps – through the UI or command-line. All the necessary actions for Providers are described in the VMware Cloud Director Availability Upgrade Guides for Providers. There is also a tenant version of the document containing everything tenants need to do to upgrade their on-premises site.
vmware.com

Initializing VMWare Fusion stuck on M1

I bought an M1 Mac Mini yesterday, updated to latest Monterey but I'm still stuck to install Fusion with the "Initializing VMWare Fusion" with VMware-Fusion-e.x.p-18656771_arm64.dmg package. I tried to apply https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2014097 but the issue remains.
vmware.com

VMware Player exclusive fullscreen mode

*Apologies, but I'm not sure where to post this question. How do you enter exclusive fullscreen mode in the VMware player? Can't seem to find it. Also not talking about the regular maximised fullscreen, which is not fullscreen at all but closer to a borderless window. I've looked around for a bit and some folks are talking about a 'view' menu but I don't see that. Using the latest v16.
thefastmode.com

Kyndryl, VMware to Accelerate Customers’ App Modernization and Cloud Services

Kyndryl and VMware announced an expansion of the companies’ strategic partnership focused on app modernization and multi-cloud services. This collaboration will enable customers to enhance their digital innovation and business transformation with enterprise control. The primary goal of the expanded partnership is to accelerate IT and business reinvention for customers...
vmware.com

VMWare Workstation Guest Freezes

I have been using my current images for years without issues. In the last week or so, my VMWare guest images freeze up for 20-30 seconds. It seems to happen when a Windows "warning" dialog pops up (e.g., I try to save a file with an existing file name, "Filename already exists. Overwrite?"). The system will become unresponsive for 20-30 seconds and then it will return to normal operation.
The Hacker News

VMware Warns of Newly Discovered Vulnerabilities in vSphere Web Client

VMware has shipped updates to address two security vulnerabilities in vCenter Server and Cloud Foundation that could be abused by a remote attacker to gain access to sensitive information. The more severe of the issues concerns an arbitrary file read vulnerability in the vSphere Web Client. Tracked as CVE-2021-21980, the...
The Windows Club

Fix VMware Workstation Unrecoverable Error (vcpu-0)

According to some users, when trying to install a new Operating System, they see VMware Workstation Unrecoverable Error (vcpu-0). The error is very notorious as it doesn’t allow users to install an OS. The second paragraph of the error message may vary from user to user, but the error is the same.
vmware.com

VMware to Present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Raghu Raghuram, VMware’s chief executive officer, will present as a keynote speaker at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available...
The Windows Club

How to fix VMware Internal Error while powering on

For many users, VMware is a go-to platform for creating and using Virtual Machine. It allows you to have multiple Operating Systems on a single host computer. But as of late, many users started complaining about VMware Internal Error and want to see some solutions to resolve the problem. That’s why we have accumulated and created some solutions that will help you in fixing the Internal Error in your VMware.
vmware.com

Re: Vmware tools uninstallling

Anyone have any suggestions as far as vmware tools uninstalling. We have a client running Vcenter 7.0.3 and vmware tools v 11360, and the tools keeps uninstalling every wek or so. Get a notice that it is down, log into vcenter and notice that tools is not installed and thus, has no NIC divers/network, reinstall tools, and everything is good once again.
