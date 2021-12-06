ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Adverse-Event Management With BTK Inhibitors in MZL

By Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP
pharmacytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Let’s go back to toxicity management. Amit, do you have pharmacists involved in supporting you in treating some of these toxicities? What’s your experience with that?. Amitkumar Mehta, MD: The pharmacists are important in the clinic. There’s no question about it. Right from the thought...

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Treatment of Advanced NSCLC With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD: We’ll move over to immunotherapy treatment for those without oncogenic drivers primarily. One of the important advances in our field is we often can start patients now on chemotherapy-free regimens with just immunotherapy. There have been a number of studies showing that immunotherapy in the right patient population can be better than chemotherapy. Talking about a regimen that we’ve heard about before but is pretty widely used, Vamsi, do you want to just talk about pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy, the KEYNOTE-024 trial update?
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding Second-Line Treatment Options for MZL

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We talked about some of the general treatments that we have for these patients. Looking at the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines, which everybody uses, a lot of the treatments have impact on payer coverage. They have impact on level of evidence and practice. I know of institutions that directly take the NCCN guidelines and put them into their electronic medical record. Javier, can you comment on some of the regimens from the NCCN guidelines that are utilized for this disease?
CANCER
ajmc.com

High Rates of Polypharmacy-Associated Adverse Events Seen in Those Aging With HIV

People aging with HIV have more drug–drug interactions compared with those without HIV, according to results of an observational study. Results of an observational study revealed that for each additional medication, people aging with HIV have more drug–drug interactions compared with those without HIV. Findings, published in The Lancet Healthy...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Zanubrutinib in Marginal Zone Lymphoma: The MAGNOLIA Trial

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Amit, you mentioned the MAGNOLIA trail. I want to get your perspective on that. I hate to do cross talk comparison, but we’re going to have to do that. Javier mentioned that we saw a difference in bleeding, atrial fibrillation, and maybe even hypertension. I want to touch on that and get your perspective on the MAGNOLIA trial.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mzl#Md#Btk#Ecg#Pharmacists
targetedonc.com

mRCC: Role of Oncology Nurses in Managing I/O–TKI Adverse Events

Kiran Kehoe, RN, BSN, CCRN: Nurses play a crucial role in the management of patients with advanced RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. They help connect patients to certain resources, such as social work, nutrition, and sometimes even psychiatry. What’s important for the community of oncology nurses managing patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma is to do a thorough assessment on patients with these treatment regimens, specifically lenvatinib-pembrolizumab, because we’ve seen that these adverse events can affect a patient’s quality of life significantly. It’s very important to fine-tune assessments so that these adverse events are caught in advance, so treatment regimens may not necessarily need to be interrupted or discontinued but rather may just need some modifications.
MENTAL HEALTH
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for HR+ MBC

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The PI3 gene is a critical gene that is centrally located in multiple metabolic processes. Mutations of this gene, the PIK3CA] occur in about 40% of patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Some of the mutations occur in the activating sequences, some of them do not, but this is a frequent mutation—a frequent event, in a fairly large gene sequence. The presence of mutations in PIK3CA is associated with endocrine resistance and because of that, there has been much effort in developing strategies to prevent or perhaps reverse endocrine resistance in this setting. The presence of PIK3CA mutations is associated with a more limited progression-free and overall survival in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer but the benefits from CDK4/6 inhibitors are still present in both the mutated and the wild-type groups. There have been efforts to develop inhibitors of PIK3CA and alpelisib is an inhibitor of the alpha isoform of this gene, and has been shown in the SOLAR-1 clinical trial [NCT02437318] to have a significant effect in prolonging progression-free survival, as well as showed a numerical superiority in overall survival. We now have an agent that inhibits mutated PIK3CA tumors and is a treatment of choice for those patients who have progressed on frontline endocrine therapy and who are carriers of this mutation.
CANCER
Medscape News

SGLT2 Inhibitor Use Tied to Fewer Atrial Arrhythmias

Patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) who received treatment with an sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor had significantly fewer atrial arrhythmia events, compared with those who never received such a drug, in a prospective analysis of nearly 14,000 patients with a device who were followed for an average of nearly 2 years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Webcast: Pharmacists and the Effective Management of Diabetes

A panel of experts discusses diabetes treatment management and the impact pharmacists can have on an increasingly diverse patient population. As part of the Pharmacy Times Pharmacy Focus webcast series, a panel of experts discusses the effective management of diabetes treatment and how pharmacists can address the challenges of an increasingly diverse patient population. Among the topics are how pharmacists can work collaboratively with patients to make the best use of treatments and achieve optimal therapeutic outcomes and new treatment options for diabetes.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Utility of a Next-Generation BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Zanubrutinib has demonstrated clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the pursuit of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors with greater receptor selectivity has become a significant focus of research and development in recent years. Among newer-generation BTK inhibitors that have emerged for the treatment of CLL is zanubrutinib, a potent, irreversible BTK inhibitor with notable selectivity for inhibition of BTK versus off-target kinase receptors.1,2 Zanubrutinib was granted accelerated approval in 2019 for the several other B-cell lymphomas, such as Waldenstrom’s macroglobinemia, mantle cell lymphoma (in adult patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy), and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (in adults who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20 treatment).2,3.
CANCER
Nursing Times

Peer-to-peer KEYLearning series – Part 2: tools for triaging adverse events

This video series and advertorial are fully funded and developed by MSD. Click the following links for prescribing information for Keytruda® (pembrolizumab):. Licensed indications for Keytruda in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are also listed at the end of this advertorial. For UK healthcare professionals only. Peer-to-peer KEYLearning series:...
HEALTH
2minutemedicine.com

Geriatric assessment and management may reduce adverse events in older cancer patients

1. There were significantly fewer instances of grade 3-5 toxic effects among patients in the intervention group (51%) compared to the usual care group (71%; p=0.0001). 2. Fewer falls and more medication discontinuations were reported among patients who received a tailored geriatric assessment summary and management recommendations. Evidence Rating Level:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary Endpoints for Crohn Disease Treatment

Phase 3 induction study results show that the drug achieved a positive endoscopic response at week 12. AbbVie has announced positive top-line results from U-EXCEED, a phase 3 induction study, showing that upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remissionand endoscopic responseat week 12. The U-EXCEED...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
docwirenews.com

RAS Inhibitor Effects Not Modified by Age

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) are commonly treated with renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (RASi) to slow progression to kidney failures. Previous trials of the effectiveness and tolerance of RASi have often excluded older patients, resulting in a lack of data on effects on patients as they age. Cédric Villain, MD,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Patients With End-Stage Renal Disease, Atrial Fibrillation Have Unique Considerations When Starting Anticoagulation Therapy

Assessing stroke benefit and net clinical benefit of anticoagulation is essential in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Zachary Noel, PharmD, BCCP, discussed the presentation at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Meeting titled "Direct Oral Anticoagulant Dilemmas: Stroke Prevention for Atrial Fibrillation in the Oldest Old and Patients with End-Stage Renal Disease."
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Fibromuscular Dysplasia

Fibromuscular dysplasia typically appears in the arteries leading to the kidneys and brain. Fibromuscular dysplasia is a condition that causes narrowing (stenosis) and enlargement (aneurysm) of the medium-sized arteries in your body. Fibromuscular dysplasia appears most commonly in the arteries leading to the kidneys and brain. Fibromuscular dysplasia can affect...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Part 3: Third-Line Use of Loncastuximab for Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed data on third-line loncastuximab tesirine treatment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and how to sequence treatments for patients who may receive CAR T-cell therapy. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. Under what circumstances would you be most likely to use loncastuximab tesirine...
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Higher BTKi-Related Toxicity Burden with Ibrutinib, Lower Impact of CV-Related Toxicity with Acalabrutinib

Acalabrutinib is a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) intended for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have received at least 1 prior therapy. A phase 3 trial of acalabrutinib versus ibrutinib demonstrated efficacy and improved tolerability with acalabrutinib in previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a session presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition 2021.1.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Approval Sought for Ibrutinib, Venetoclax Combination Therapy in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax shows promise in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of a new fixed- duration treatment option for ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a press release. The application is based on the results of the phase 3 GLOW and phase 2 CAPTIVATE studies.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Fidler Breaks Down the Steps for Targeted Treatments in Metastatic NSCLC

Oncologists discuss a 59-year-old man with poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma of the lung. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Mary Jo Fidler, MD, associate professor, Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Cell Therapy, Rush Medical College, discussed a 59-year-old man with non–small cell lung cancer. SHAH: I do next-generation sequencing [NGS]...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy