Adverse-Event Management With BTK Inhibitors in MZL

Gabriel N. Hortobagyi, MD, FACP: The PI3 gene is a critical gene that is centrally located in multiple metabolic processes. Mutations of this gene, the PIK3CA] occur in about 40% of patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. Some of the mutations occur in the activating sequences, some of them do not, but this is a frequent mutation—a frequent event, in a fairly large gene sequence. The presence of mutations in PIK3CA is associated with endocrine resistance and because of that, there has been much effort in developing strategies to prevent or perhaps reverse endocrine resistance in this setting. The presence of PIK3CA mutations is associated with a more limited progression-free and overall survival in hormone receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer but the benefits from CDK4/6 inhibitors are still present in both the mutated and the wild-type groups. There have been efforts to develop inhibitors of PIK3CA and alpelisib is an inhibitor of the alpha isoform of this gene, and has been shown in the SOLAR-1 clinical trial [NCT02437318] to have a significant effect in prolonging progression-free survival, as well as showed a numerical superiority in overall survival. We now have an agent that inhibits mutated PIK3CA tumors and is a treatment of choice for those patients who have progressed on frontline endocrine therapy and who are carriers of this mutation.

