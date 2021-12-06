ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Attach package 4.x via vCenter

By AD879T
vmware.com
 3 days ago

For testing purposes we used to attach AppStacks *.vmdk files directly to virtual machine via vCenter using...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcenter#Design#Appstacks#Vmdk#Vm Edit Settings#Package
Turnto10.com

Two billion Chrome users warned to update browser over new threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Google is warning two billion Chrome users to update the browser after discovering 25 new threats in just the past two weeks. Seven of the 25 vulnerabilities in Chrome 96 are labeled "high level" threats, according to a blog post published on Monday. Windows, macOS and Linux...
INTERNET
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

AWS Outage Cripples Parts Of The Internet As Amazon Scrambles To Fix Root Cause

If you're an old fogey who doesn't use cloud storage (like this HotHardware writer), you may not realize how much of the internet depends on the companies that provide those services. Servers owned by large cloud service providers—such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Baidu—are the backbone of the World Wide Web these days, with thousands upon thousands of sites and services utterly dependent on these companies.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Verizon quietly launched a new program that collects a ton of customer data

Telecom supercompany Verizon recently launched a new program called the “Verizon Custom Experience,” supposedly as a way to provide better service to its customers. But, as it turns out, the program requires access to your app activity, websites you visit, and even all of your call and text activity. That’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

Are Vcenter 6.5 compatible with ESXi 5.5

I have a customer with Vmware vSphere 5 Essentials Licensed for 1 physical CPUs from the host prospective. We want to install a Vcenter 6.5. Can you confirm if is compatible to install this VCenter to manage this V5.5 Host?. Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vcenter upgrade from 6.7.0.50000 to 6.7.0.51000 - replication appliance issue

After vcenter upgrade from 6.7.0.50000 to 6.7.0.51000 I see strange error on VRA (Site recovery) web interfece when I try to open it from vcenter - "User is not logged in. Terminating method execution due to lack of privileges". It looks like replication jobs works but I do not know what is wrong. I had also try to solve problem by upgrading VRA (Site Recovery) appliance from 8.4.0 to latest (8.0.5) but no luck.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
vmware.com

vCenter 6.7 update 3p - not able to browse files?

After applying the latest update 3p for vCenter for v6.7 (https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0027.html) we are not able anymore to browse files of our datastores using vCenter in Firefox. In vCenter, we still see all details for a datastore under the tabs summary, monitor, configure, permissions, hosts and VMs. Under tab Files just...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRA 8.x disable vCenter Customization Spec

I would like to disable the vCenter customization specs for a new Deployment and instead do my customization through a vRO workflow. I tried to set the property "customizationSpec: null" on the Cloud_vSpehre_Machine object in the Cloud Template, but it doesn't work. Does anyone have an idea how to prevent...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: To fetch consumed cpu% of hosts in vcenter

Trying hard to get the script which fetches consumed cpu% of a host under hosts and cluster and monitors it for 20 minutes using powercli. where host name/vm name should be searched in list of vcenters. Can i get the script to find VM from list of vcenters and cpu...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Re: connect vulnerable esx to secure vcenter

Is connecting a vulnerable esxi host to vcenter (assuming vcenter is completely secure and has no bugs) Yes it will still be vulnerable. Few things depends on what vulnerability is discussed. If you think your queries have been answered. Mark this response as "Correct" or "Helpful". Regards,. AJ.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Upgrade vCenter PSC 6.0 to 6.5 with embbeded P...

You need to help us with the setup details. 1. What is the exact build version for vCenter 6.0 ?. 3. Are there more than one PSC linked to this setup?. Check the replication status >> https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2127057. If you think your queries have been answered. Mark this response as "Correct"...
COMPUTERS
Qt Blog

Installing Qt via Conan Package Manager

We have been working intensely for months for the Conan package manager to distribute Qt packages. Today, we are happy to provide you a technology preview. Conan is a decentralized cross-platform package manager for C and C++. It is also a dependency manager, taking care of all transitive dependencies and their versions.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Root Disk Exhaustion on vcenter

Mark this response as "Correct" or "Helpful". This should not impact vCenter functions. Please refer this article --> https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/57829. Ok.. Root Disk Exhaustion > "/" root is close to 80% and so the warning. Let's find what is taking space under root . Run du -shc * to find what...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy