Pearl Harbor: Timeline of critical events that led up to 1941 attack

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans and injuring an additional 1,200, it became one of the worst attacks ever carried out on American soil. "Since the War of 1812, no foreign power had carried out so devastating an attack on American soil, and virtually all Americans reacted to...

beaconseniornews.com

6 little-known stories about Pearl Harbor

Eighty years later, the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor remains significant as one of only a few times the United States has been attacked by a foreign adversary on its own soil. The tragedy of the attack came not only in the loss of over 2,400 lives, but also in how unprepared the U.S. was for it. Not that they can be much blamed; a surprise attack from a nation over 4,000 miles away was previously unthought of.
atlantanews.net

Is another Pearl Harbor possible The choice is America's to make

If the tragedy of Pearl Harbor teaches us anything, it is that America is very good at blaming others for the problems it creates for itself. Eighty years ago, Imperial Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at the Pearl Harbor naval base, on the island of Oahu in what was then the US territory of Hawaii.
Business Insider

The secret weapons Japan used at Pearl Harbor

In many ways, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, was the perfect military operation. The attacking Japanese task force achieved almost complete tactical surprise, remarkably evaded detection during a 3,000+ mile sortie, successfully employed specially developed secret weapons against US forces and managed to escape with minor losses.
TIME

3 Myths About Pearl Harbor, According to a Military Historian

Tuesday marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, killing some 2,400 American servicemen and leading the U.S. to enter World War II. And 80 years later, myths and misunderstandings persist about what President Franklin Roosevelt called “a day that will live in infamy.”
Telegraph

How one secretly intercepted cable could have prevented Pearl Harbor

It was 07.48am on a Sunday morning when Guy C. Avery, an engineer for the US Navy, first heard the sound of a plane with a curiously foreign-sounding engine. He was asleep in a bunk bed at the time, inside his bungalow, which he shared with his naval comrades. It was a comfortably warm morning in Honolulu, Hawaii, with a gentle breeze. Out of a mostly cloudless sky roared 350 Japanese planes, each branded with the flag of the red sun. At first, Avery assumed he was hearing the US Air Force conducting a training exercise. But after clambering out of bed to look through his window, he spotted a “Zero” – American slang for a Japanese fighter jet – firing from a machine gun down at people below. “It’s war,” he shouted across his still half-asleep dormitory.
Navy Times

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

HONOLULU (AP) — When Japanese bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor, Navy Seaman 1st Class David Russell first sought refuge below deck on the battleship Oklahoma. But a split-second decision on that December morning 80 years ago changed his mind, and likely saved his life. “They started closing that hatch....
thedrive

Flying Boats Flew Japan’s Little-Known Follow-On Raid On Pearl Harbor

The second attempted attack on Pearl Harbor indirectly changed the course of the war in the Pacific. Eighty years ago today, the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor plunged the United States headlong into World War II, and the event’s notoriety has ensured it has remained a profound touchstone in the public’s imagination ever since. The surprise raid of December 7, 1941, exacted a heavy toll on the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet battleships in particular, but it was not enough for Imperial Japan. That country staged a much less well-known follow-up attack less than three months later, this time using huge four-engine Kawanishi H8K flying boats, at the time a brand-new weapon, in what was one of the longest bombing missions flown up to that time.
westviewnews.org

Pearl Harbor Baby

Five years ago, on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor I told the story in WestView News of my fathers’ experiences as the first newspaper man at the scene of the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor in 1941. He had received a call from a reporter at the Honolulu Advertiser where he was the City Editor shortly after 8 AM, the two men meeting in downtown Honolulu and driving the nine miles around the Pearl Harbor lagoon to the naval base on Ford Island. What they saw on the way to Pearl that Sunday morning, now 80 years ago, was published in a front page article in the December 8 issue of the Advertiser, the same day that President Roosevelt declared war on Japan. ‘The story of the century’ which the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor has been called, was not fully told in their article because military censorship policy prevented the details of the carnage behind the gates of the base to be published. The last sentence in the last paragraph of their story which described their trip has them entering the base, and then departing and driving back to town. In the intervening years, of course, the attack has been described in complete detail, most recently minute by minute, in a large format photo magazine History—Pearl Harbor—Minute by Minute—80 Years Later published by Meredith Corporation, 2021, which is on the stands now. The statistics have not changed: almost 3,000 military personnel and civilians were killed, l,l50 wounded, over 30 ships were damaged, destroyed or sunk, 159 aircraft damaged and 169 destroyed,
CNN

Bidens visit WWII memorial on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC, early Tuesday morning to pay their respects on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Bidens observed a moment of silence standing in front of a wreath at...
CBS Boston

USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
TIME

America Learned the Wrong Lessons From Pearl Harbor—And the World Is Still Living With the Consequences

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, we will remember Pearl Harbor, the 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base on Oahu, Hawaii, for the eightieth time. It is a ritual remembrance that has much to reveal about Americans’ present-day understanding of themselves and their country’s role in the world, especially at a moment when we are also trying to understand the exit from Afghanistan. What happens on such anniversaries reveals the double edge of a nation’s memory, which offers a sense of strength and unity even as it tends to foreclose a certain kind of future.
News-Herald.com

Stories behind Pearl Harbor attack bring chills 80 years later

Standing in the USS Arizona Memorial, the white concrete “bridge” that straddles the sunken Navy battleship, I expected to feel ghosts of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. I anticipated an energy echo from the past, a residual static that would make hairs stand up or goosebumps appear. But there was nothing paranormal during my visit to Honolulu one month before the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on the harbor.
americanmilitarynews.com

Sailors who died still ‘coming home’ 80 years after Pearl Harbor attack

Eight decades have passed since the Japanese military attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor. Since then, Michiganders lived through countless other calamities including many far closer to home — including last week’s deadly school shootings at Oxford High School, 35 miles north of Detroit. Those with vivid memories...
pagosadailypost.com

A DIFFERENT POINT OF VIEW: Pearl Harbor Day

Today, December 7, 2021, is the 80th anniversary of the “day that will live in infamy” — the Japanese attack on the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor. So much has been written about that historic day, there’s almost nothing I can add. Almost!. My father was a Pearl Harbor survivor,...
eastaurorany.com

Pearl Harbor Attack Spurred Complacent EA into Action

Growing frustration of local wartime defense officials could be felt on the front page of the Dec. 4, 1941 issue of the East Aurora Advertiser: The number of students enrolled in a machine shop class at East Aurora High School to help prepare the country for potential involvement in World War II had dwindled to “the vanishing point.”
