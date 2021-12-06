Start witnin a vdi two different vmware view client with autolog

We’ve made a list and checked it twice and are happy to share something quite nice. vRealize Cloud Universal, the leading multi-cloud SaaS management suite has some exciting news to share this holiday season. Since the launch of this groundbreaking offering back in 2020, VMware has been on a mission to bring cloud comfort and joy to customers in various stages of their cloud journey – private cloud, cloud curious, and hybrid cloud. December is the perfect month to spread tidings of good cheer with a fourth use case — multi-cloud!
Comments / 0