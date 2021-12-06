ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Start witnin a vdi two different vmware view client with autolog

By Duncan79
vmware.com
 5 days ago

Hi I am been working on a project and I manage to package the vmware...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Accessing datastores from two different environments

I have a current production environment consisting of vCenter/ESXi hosts version 6.5. I am building a brand new environment with new vCenter/ESXi 7 hosts on new hardware. The datastores (consisting of NFS & iSCSI) will remain the same. My goal is once the configurations and testing are done, I will turn off the VMs from the 6.5 environment and add/register the VMs onto the new environment. We try to attempt this in the 60 days evaluation period.
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

You could soon view high priority notifications on Windows 11 differently

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Microsoft is currently testing a new way to show high-priority notifications on Windows 11.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Getting Started with VMware Transit Connect Intra-Region Peering for VMware Cloud on AWS

VMware Transit Connect has proven itself as a valuable tool to enable high bandwidth and speed connectivity for VMware Cloud on AWS customers and their Software Defined Data Centers (SDDCs). There are hundreds of customers using this feature across the fleet in a myriad of combinations. Since the initial offering in 2020 we have worked with our partner, AWS, to expand the service’s capabilities to include SDDC Grouping across multiple regions in addition to support for Transit/Security VPC models. These capabilities combine to provide a comprehensive networking solution to address some of the most challenging networking requirements. However, there has been one gap in the connectivity – the ability to peer the VMware Managed Transit Gateway (VTGW) with a native AWS Transit Gateway (TGW).
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Microsft licensing for VMware VDI

I am confusing to understand the Microsoft licensing for VDI , if anybody have experience how to license , please help me here , The scenario is we have 4 Win 2016 VMs and 20 Win 10 VMs in Horizon 8 and 10 Linux VMs with vSphere version 7 , Now how i size the license for windows . we have Horizon 8 Adv right now .
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Sessions#Vmware#What I Am#Solution#Volume#Autolog#Vdi#Vmware Dem
vmware.com

Unable to uninstall VMware Converter Standalone Agent on Windows Server 2016

I'm having issues with uninstalling the VMware Converter Standalone agent keeps generating the following error: Could Not Stop Service When I check services, i'm unable to locate the VMWare Converter Standalone Agent service which i'm assuming requires the service to run before uninstallation. I have several times of creating the service but to no avail I keep getting the same error. I followed the following thread in order to create the service: communities.vmware.com/thread/605585 K.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

VMware 16.2 on Windows 11 with Intel Gen 12 CPU

I'm experiencing a problem with VMware 16.2 on Windows 11 with Intel Gen 12 CPU. After some tinkering, I got my VM to work by running this command: bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype off. The problem is that after I've done this, my Windows Subsystem for Linux stops working. I can get...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Workstation Pro 16.2.0 freeze on 30 minutes

I have installed this morning the new version but using a virtual machine (windows 10 pro with DELPHI RAD STUDIO) it freeze after 20/30 minutes. After it's impossible to do anything. The only way is to restart the PC and loose my work. This evening i reinstall the old version....
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Dual monitor display settings flipped

I have a very weird issue and I have been unable to find a solution so hopefully someone here can offer some suggestions. I am running MacOS 12.0.1 and Vmware fusion 12.2. 0 (although the issue has been happening since the last few versions). Basically every time i power on my vm my screen order is flipped, once i set it in the order i want, it works fine until I switch back to the Mac OS desktop. When i do that then my display arrangement is flipped again. I am able to correct it by going in to the windows display settings selecting the primary monitor and selecting "make this my main display". Once i do that it goes back to the right order but changes each time i go between OS's.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Multi-Cloud is Coming to Town

We’ve made a list and checked it twice and are happy to share something quite nice. vRealize Cloud Universal, the leading multi-cloud SaaS management suite has some exciting news to share this holiday season. Since the launch of this groundbreaking offering back in 2020, VMware has been on a mission to bring cloud comfort and joy to customers in various stages of their cloud journey – private cloud, cloud curious, and hybrid cloud. December is the perfect month to spread tidings of good cheer with a fourth use case — multi-cloud!
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

How to backup VMs on licensed ESXi 4.0 host

I'm working on a new customer that needs to refresh its server/storage infrastructure. I have found one ESXi 4.0 host (licensed, not free) with 5 VMs (Win 2003 srv 32 bit and WinXP) runs the production environment. I need to move/copy/replicate these VMs to a vSphere 6.7 installation, but all...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

how will vsan disk failure event impact on VM's filesystem?

Just curious about this question, assume that we are talking about vSAN version 6.7 or 7. If a VM(windows or linux) lives in a vSAN storage with policy ftt=1 and one of the data copy of this VM encounters vSAN disks permanent failure in which the copy resides in, will this situation influence VM's filesystem???
ACCIDENTS
vmware.com

migrating of vm's across vcenters

I would like to migrate a number of Virtual Machines from one vsphere 5.5 environment to another seperate vsphere 6.5 environment. Can I use ovftool to perform these migrations. ovftool vi://........ vi://........ Thanks in Advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSAN NVMe cache and disk group assignment

I have a question about vSAN management. I came across a vSAN consisting of 4 Hosts, FDTT: 1 and Single Site. Deduplication and Compression are disabled. In Disk Management I find 2 Disk groups all flash. The first disk group consists of 3 SSD disks, the capacitive 2 disks with...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy