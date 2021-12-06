ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Linux laptop to Windows Desktop via agent

By raphnika
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I got a remote physical windows computer running the agent. When...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Linux#Windows#Computer
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Want a cheap laptop? This powerful, portable Asus is $219 for Black Friday

If you’re planning to purchase an affordable laptop for the purpose of performing basic tasks, you should take a look at this year’s Black Friday laptop deals so that you can enjoy significant savings in the process. Some of the best Black Friday deals for laptops are already online ahead of the shopping holiday, so you can actually already secure your new machine. The Asus L510 laptop, which is currently discounted under this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals, is available from the retailer for just $219, after a $60 reduction from its original price of $279.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is currently 50 percent off!

Black Friday deals have been live for quite a while, but we keep getting better and better savings. For instance, we have found the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 currently receiving a 50 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up your new laptop for just $160. This Chromebook may not be the best tool for those creators who want to edit videos and more, but it will be an excellent tool for anyone who needs to get regular schoolwork done.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Cyber Monday: The Best Gaming Laptop Deals

Cyber Monday deals on gaming laptops are here and in many cases they're as good or better than the ones we saw on Black Friday. If you want the portability of a laptop with the power of a desktop gaming PC, modern gaming laptops meet both needs in the best possible way. Gaming laptops have come a long way in a short amount of time, and modern gaming laptops are worthy desktop replacements in many cases.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your cache, cookies on your Android phone's web browser

Your Android phone's web browser may have built up quite the collection of data while browsing the internet. This data, which typically fills your web browser's cache and cookies, can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Gaming Desktop PCs, Laptops & Monitors Get Considerable Discounts

If you’re in the market for a gaming desktop PC, laptop, or monitor, well, you’re in luck. Quite a few of them have been discounted for Black Friday. The discounts we’re talking about here are all live on Amazon. There are two pages worth of devices here, so there’s plenty...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is in stock and just $119 today

The best Cyber Monday deals are still around which means there’s still a chance to snap up one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119 at Best Buy. With a savings of $100, this is a sweet time to snag a bargain Chromebook for even less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. We can’t guarantee how long these offers will stick around now that Cyber Monday is officially over.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

iPad pro Cyber Monday deal 2021: Get £50 off the ‘fastest and most powerful’ Apple tablet

Cyber Monday 2021 is here and retailers including the likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners have continued to offer a huge range of savings on big-ticket items, across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing. If it’s a tablet you’re after, you’ll know that they are expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream videos as well as coupling up as a laptop. Follow live: The best Cyber...
ELECTRONICS
addictivetips.com

How to listen to radio on the Linux desktop with ease

Want to listen to the radio on your Linux desktop but can’t find a radio app with a simple user interface? If so, Raddiola is for you. It’s a simple, easy-to-use radio program that you can use to listen to internet radio on the Linux desktop. Enabling the Elementary OS...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy