Linux laptop to Windows Desktop via agent

Cyber Monday 2021 is here and retailers including the likes of Amazon, Argos and John Lewis & Partners have continued to offer a huge range of savings on big-ticket items, across everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and clothing. If it’s a tablet you’re after, you’ll know that they are expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream videos as well as coupling up as a laptop. Follow live: The best Cyber...
Comments / 0