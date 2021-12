Local families in crisis and people who have been subjected to sexual abuse have a new place to turn for help. “The opportunity presented itself for us to have the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program in-house, and we welcomed it with open arms,” said Katrina Torrez, Grants and Finance Director for the Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties. “It is more comfortable and private for our families to come to one facility for family advocacy, for a forensic interview if needed, and now the exam can be done right here as well. Things like this are emotional. Now it is more kid-friendly, and provides the privacy they need to get through it.”

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO