ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Avoid a deer collision this winter with these safety tips

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRC4P_0dFWO44C00

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Authorities are encouraging Mississippians to stay safe this winter season by avoiding a deer collision.

Keep holiday decorations safe with these tips from Entergy Mississippi

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office recommends these tips:

  • Be attentive during peak deer hours. From sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise are the highest risk times for deer-vehicle collisions.
  • Use extra caution when driving through deer-crossing zones. Deer are common in areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forestland.
  • Deer seldom run alone. If you see one, others may be nearby.
  • Use high beam headlights at night when there is no oncoming traffic. The higher light will illuminate the eyes of deer near the roadway.
  • Slow down and blow your horn with one long blast to scare the deer away.
  • Brake firmly but stay in your lane if there is a deer in your pathway. Many serious accidents occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
  • Always wear your seatbelt. Most people who are injured in a car-deer crash were not wearing their seatbelt.
  • Do not rely on deer-deterring devices. Deer whistles, deer fences and reflectors have not been proven to reduce deer-vehicle collisions.
  • If your vehicle strikes a deer, do not touch the animal. A frightened or wounded deer can hurt you or further injure itself. The best procedure is to get your vehicle off the road and call the police.
  • In the event a deer damages your vehicle, contact your insurance agent to report the incident.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson woman killed in house fire on Lorraine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman died in a house fire in Jackson. The fire happened at a home on Lorraine Street on Tuesday, December 7. After working to contain the fire, Jackson firefighters discovered the body of 22-year-old Lisa Newman. “She has been here for a while, and she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mother upset after officer blocks handicap loading zone

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Megan Cunningham said she was taking her son to the MAIS All Stars game at Jackson Prep last weekend and was having trouble finding a handicapped spot for her 19-year-old son Colton who has cerebral palsy. After driving around, she noticed an available spot, but it was right next to a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four Mississippi airports each receive $22K grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four airports in Mississippi will each receive a $22,000 grant from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The grant recipients are Yazoo County Airport, Carthage-Leake County Airport, Kosciusko-Attala County Airport and Ruleville-Drew Airport. The grants are awarded to provide economic relief funds for costs related to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Reward increased for information in killing of Simpson County cattle

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies said the reward has increased to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the killing of two cattle. The shooting happened on Steven Lee’s cattle farm on Wednesday, November 17 on Shivers Road. Several other cattle were injured in the shooting. If […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
WJTV 12

Utica man killed in crash on Highway 18 in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a man died in a one-vehicle crash in Hinds County. The crash happened on Highway 18 at the intersection of Seaton Road on Sunday, December 5 around 11:45 p.m. According to troopers, a 2001 C Class Mercedes-Benz was traveling west on the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman charged with arson in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for arson. According to investigators, the fire happened on Sunday, December 5, around 4:45 a.m. on Gradyville Road. When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw Sandquaneittra Floyd run from behind the camper trailer and jump in a dark colored Nissan Rogue. The witness […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Temporary lane closures set for I-20 W. at State Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on I-20 W. in Jackson. The closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8. The two right lanes of I-20 W. at State Street will be closed for concrete repairs. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy