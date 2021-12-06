Report: Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Entering Transfer Portal

Penix helped lift Indiana from the ashes since arriving to Bloomington in 2018.

CINCINNATI — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is entering the transfer portal to spend his final year of college eligibility elsewhere.

Oft-injured, Penix never finished a full season at Indiana, but he was the biggest reason they rose up the ranks during his time there.

"I talked to Coach (Tom) Allen about it, and it's my decision,'' Penix told Hoosiers Now . "Look, I'm a Hoosier, and I'll always be a Hoosier. I'm graduating in May, and I have loved everything about playing for Coach Allen and being a part of this team. These are my brothers. But I just want a new start, a new beginning. I want to finish my college career the best way possible, and I think I need to do that somewhere else.''

Penix separated his AC joint in early October, ending his season, but when healthy, the senior is one of the better quarterbacks in the country. Pro Football Focus pegged him as their fifth-best returning college quarterback after spending an entire career under pressure. He posted an 82.9 PFF Grade in 2020 while being under pressure at the fifth-highest rate in the country.

Penix could be a Day One starter for the Bearcats as long as he's healthy. Incoming starter Evan Prater is a complete unknown who hasn't exactly blown away evaluators in limited action this season.

The Wyoming High School product won Ohio's Mr. Football in 2019 and redshirted in 2020. He finished this season 5-of-11 passing for 38 yards and two touchdowns. the redshirt freshman added 12 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns with his legs.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Highlights From the Bearcats 73-58 win Over Bryant

Former Cincinnati Basketball Forward Herb Jones Dead at age 51

Three Man Weave: Guard Trio Powers Cincinnati to 73-58 Performance Over Bryant

Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Final Huddle: Bearcats Capture AAC Title 35-20 Over Houston

Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

Luke Fickell Weighs in on the Bearcats' College Football Playoff Hopes

Watch: Luke Fickell and Desmond Ridder Discuss Bearcats' Win Over Houston

Ticket Punched: Luke Fickell's Bearcats Defy Odds, Should be Playoff Bound After Win Over Houston

Watch: UC Sets Stage for 'Blackcats' Defense in AAC Championship Game

Report: Bearcats Offensive Lineman Marcelo Mendiola Entering Transfer Portal

Listen: Wes Miller Discusses Swift Jacket Removals During Games

Watch: Brian Kelly Addresses LSU Fans With Southern Accent

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Narrowly Edges Miami 59-58

Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati

Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati

Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season

Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk