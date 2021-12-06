Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fablemans’ to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving 2022

Steven Spielberg ’s next film The Fablemans will be released in theaters on Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, Universal and Amblin Partners announced Monday.

The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on the Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams , Seth Rogen , Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle star.

Precise plot deals are being kept under wraps, but Williams will play a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle.

Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner. Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing.

News of The Fablemans ‘ release date comes as Spielberg’s first musical feature, West Side Story , gets read to dance into theaters this weekend (Disney and 20th Century are handling West Side Story ).

Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.