Mets request permission to interview Rays’ Matt Quatraro: report

Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, and bench coach Matt Quatraro watch a July game from this past season. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Mets reportedly have taken the first official step toward making Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro a candidate to be their next manager.

Per ESPN, the Mets have formally requested permission from the Rays to interview Quatraro. Given the potential promotion and Rays’ past policy, it would be highly unusual for that permission to not be granted.

Others reportedly to be of interest to the Mets include former big-league managers Buck Showalter and Brad Ausmus, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly.

Quatraro, 48, has been a candidate for at least three previous openings, reaching the finalist stage with the Giants (who hired Gabe Kapler) and Pirates (Derek Shelton) going into the 2020 season. He also was an early candidate before the 2021 season with the Tigers (A.J. Hinch).

Quatraro has been Kevin Cash’s top assistant for three seasons, handling much of the organizational responsibilities.

Quatraro rejoined the Rays staff in 2018 as third base coach, then moved up to bench coach when Charlie Montoyo was hired to manage the Blue Jays. The native New Yorker (East Selkirk) spent the previous four seasons as the Indians’ assistant hitting coach.

Before that, Quatraro worked in several roles in the Rays’ minor-league system, as a catching instructor, hitting coach and coordinator and manager for four seasons, two at short-season Class A Hudson Valley and one each at Class A Columbus and Bowling Green.

