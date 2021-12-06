ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Airline Shares Are Flying High Today

By Lou Whiteman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Over the weekend, a top U.S. health official delivered some encouraging news about the pandemic. That's providing a lift to airline stocks, one of the sectors most impacted by COVID-19. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is leading the way higher on Monday, up more than 10% as of 1 p.m. ET, with shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) , United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) , Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) , JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) , Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) , and Brazil's Azul (NYSE: AZUL) each up 5% or more.

So what

Airline stocks lost more than half of their value in the early days of the pandemic as the industry quickly switched into crisis mode. The companies listed above were able to survive, but took on billions in added debt to make up for lost revenue and have balance sheets that are battered and bruised and in poor shape to deal with any additional crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGFle_0dFWNgIE00

Image source: Getty Images.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that the airlines sold off last week as part of wider concerns about the new omicron variant. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the key U.S. government point persons on the pandemic, told CNN over the weekend that there are some encouraging data indicating the latest variant is not as severe as past iterations.

"Thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it, but we've really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or really doesn't really cause any severe illness," Fauci said.

Fauci's comments helped spark a 2% rally on Wall Street on Monday, and airlines are rallying well ahead of market averages. The airlines are healthy enough to survive all but a nightmare scenario where we return to early COVID-related lockdowns and travel restrictions, and Fauci's comments are an indication that, at least at this point, we do not appear to be heading in that direction.

American is getting an added boost after the stock was upgraded to an in-line rating from underperform at Evercore ISI . Analyst Duane Pfennigwerth wrote that the shares were down about 15% since Thanksgiving, giving American a more reasonable valuation. The analyst noted that American still has a heavier debt load than its peers, but thinks it will be able to strengthen its balance sheet in the years ahead through lower capital expenditures.

Azul's Brazilian domestic market has been slower to recover than the U.S., but the airline is among the healthiest in Latin America and is well positioned to expand.

Now what

Investors would be wise to pay attention to the second half of Fauci's comments, where he notes that we still need to be careful about rushing to any conclusions. As we've learned over the past 18 months pandemics by their nature are unpredictable, and even if omicron doesn't end up as bad as some have feared we could still face further twists and turns before COVID is behind us.

For those who have a long enough time horizon, there is a lot to like about long-term travel trends. An emerging global middle class, coupled with pent-up demand for travel in the U.S. and elsewhere and an eventual return of business travel, should help push airlines higher in the years to come. But it appears likely that rise will take time, and will face further turbulence along the way.

Investors willing to wait out a travel return might want to consider an aircraft leasing company like AerCap Holdings that has broad exposure to aviation instead of trying to pick and choose among individual carriers. If your preference is an airline, Delta, Southwest, and United all look like better bets to bounce back sooner compared to American, which as Pfennigwerth notes has more work to do to repair its balance sheets.

10 stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Southwest Airlines wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Lou Whiteman owns shares of AerCap Holdings, Delta Air Lines, and Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Spirit Airlines. The Motley Fool recommends AerCap Holdings, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

American Airlines' (AAL) Long-Serving CEO to Retire Next Year

AAL - Free Report) chief executive officer Doug Parker will step down on Mar 31, 2022. Parker will, however, continue to discharge his duties as the chairman of AAL’s board. Parker has been at the helm of affairs at American Airlines since 2013. We remind investors that American Airlines Group was formed following the December 2013 merger between AMR (American Airlines' parent group, which was founded in 1934) and U.S. Airways.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Dallas News

Who is Robert Isom, American Airlines’ next CEO?

Nearly three decades ago, a young business school grad named Robert Isom applied for a job at Northwest Airlines outside Minneapolis. Isom had studied mechanical engineering at Notre Dame and worked at Procter & Gamble before heading back to school for an MBA at the University of Michigan. The person...
ECONOMY
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Us Airlines#Spirit Airlines#U S Airlines#American Airlines Group#Delta Air Lines#Dal Rrb#United Airlines Holdings#Ual#Luv#Jetblue Airways#Jblu#Azul#Airline#Cnn#Covid
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

American CEO Parker becomes latest airline chief to exit

DALLAS — (AP) — American Airlines CEO Doug Parker will retire in March and be replaced by its current president, Robert Isom, as the nation’s largest airline seeks to rebuild after massive losses caused by the pandemic. Parker, 60, has been CEO at three different airlines since 2001, including the...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Amid CEO Exit, Omicron Worries?

The airline industry and American Airlines stock looked to rebound from coronavirus crisis lows the economy mended and as new routes opened. Then the omicron variant struck, and countries implemented travel requirements to stop the spread of the the new virus strain. So, is AAL stock a good buy? For the answer, take a look at American's earnings and stock chart.
ECONOMY
Crain's Chicago Business

American Airlines CEO switch signals COVID optimism

Another big U.S. airline is replacing its chief executive officer in a sign that the pandemic recovery is broadly still on track even as new Covid variants loom. American Airlines Group Inc. announced on Tuesday that CEO Doug Parker would step down in March and be succeeded by President Robert Isom. Parker is the longest-serving current CEO of a major U.S. airline; he took over the top job at America West in 2001, merged that carrier with US Airways in 2005 and then created the world’s biggest airline through the 2013 combination with then-bankrupt American Airlines. He famously hasn’t collected a base salary since 2015, choosing to be paid solely in stock to better align his pay with the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders. Those investors won’t be in for too much of a change: Parker’s successor, Isom, has been president since 2016 and worked alongside the outgoing CEO for two decades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airline Was The Launch Customer For Each Boeing 747 Type

She may be quite a rare sight today, but the arrival of the Queen of the Skies once changed air travel forever. Following the first flight on February 9th, 1969, and subsequent entry into service with Pan Am one year later, the Boeing 747 fast became an icon that was to enjoy over 50 years of production in its various iterations. Let’s take a look at which airlines had the honor of first operating each of its models.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Brazil
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
People

United Airlines Flies Historic Passenger Flight With 100% Sustainable Fuel

United Airlines has become the first commercial carrier to fly a full passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. The historic flight, which took off on Wednesday, flew more than 100 passengers from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport on a 737 MAX 8. The flight used 500 gallons of sustainable fuel (or SAF) in one engine and the same amount of conventional jet fuel in the other engine as airlines can only use up to 50 percent of SAF on board, according to the airline.
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Woman reportedly breastfed cat on Delta Airlines flight

Things apparently got weird on a recent Delta Air Lines flight from Syracuse to Atlanta, when a woman allegedly started breastfeeding a cat, to the horror of fellow passengers and the crew. A flight attendant sent a message through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) on the jet...
ANIMALS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
143K+
Followers
71K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy