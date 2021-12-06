ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 14 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals play Monday in a game on the NFL Week 14 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 14 odds and these NFL Week 14 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:15 p.m. MST time on ESPN.

The Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cardinals are -145 on the money line and the Rams are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 51.5 points.

Pro Football Network : Rams 27, Cardinals 24

Ben Rolfe writes: "When you look back on the first matchup between these two sides, it just seemed so out of the blue the way the Cardinals dominated. This time, it is the Rams who desperately need to spring a surprise. Los Angeles defeated the Jaguars to break a three-game losing streak, but the indifferent performances of Matthew Stafford remain a concern. The Cardinals looked good after getting Kyler Murray back. They went into a tough test in Chicago and came out with an efficient victory. This will be a tougher test, especially if Murray is not 100%. The must-win nature of this game for the Rams just gives this the feeling of an upset in Arizona."

Sportsnaut : Rams 24, Cardinals 21

Matt Johnson writes: "Since these teams last met, the Cardinals lost J.J. Watt to a season-ending injury and the Rams added a top pass rusher. Put that last game aside, this should come down to the wire."

Draft Kings : Take the Rams with the points in Week 14 game vs. Cardinals

Erik Buchinger writes: "Yes, the Rams have looked bad in the last few weeks and a win over Jacksonville doesn’t mean much at this point in the season. Arizona has been flustered by top defenses this season, and the Rams will want some revenge after losing by 17 points in the previous meeting. There’s some value in taking the underdog against the spread."

Picks and Parlays : Rams 30, Cardinals 24

It writes: "Arizona DE J.J. Watt has been placed on injured reserve and remains hopeful to return later this season. Los Angeles lost to Arizona 37-20 at home earlier this season, as both teams went over 400 yards of total offense. The over is worth a look in the rematch, but I expect Los Angeles to win on the road."

Rams Wire : Cardinals have impressed against the spread this season

Cameron DaSilva writes: "The Cardinals are an impressive 9-3 against the spread this season, tied for the second-best record in football. They’re coming off a 33-22 win over the Bears, welcoming back Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins from injury. The 8-4 Rams are two games back of Arizona, which is 10-2, in the NFC West race. A loss next Monday night will all but lock up the division for the Cardinals, forcing the Rams to make the playoffs as a wild-card team."

Sportsnaut : Cardinals 27, Rams 23

Vincent Frank writes: "Obviously, the Rams’ addition of Matthew Stafford changes the dynamics here big time. It’s also important to note that Kliff Kingsbury is 1-4 in his Cardinals career against Los Angeles. This must change if the Cardinals want to win the division. Look for that to be the case as the Cards take a stranglehold on the division."

FiveThirtyEight.com : Cardinals have a 69% win probability

The site gives the Rams a 31% win probability in the NFL Week 14 game.

ESPN : Cardinals have a 59.3% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Rams a 40.3% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 14 NFL game.

