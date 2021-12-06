ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unlucky group’: CEO lays off 900 people during Zoom call; video shared online

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

( WJW ) — Video being shared online shows the CEO of an online mortgage company firing nearly 900 employees during a Zoom call.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made the announcement Wednesday from a desk in the video, which has been shared online.

“I come to you with not great news,” he began. “The market has changed, as you know. And we have to move with it in order to survive so that, hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.”

He said he made the decision himself to cut about 15% of the company’s employees and that it was “really, really challenging.” He said it’s the second time in his career he’s made such a decision.

“The last time I did it, I cried,” He said. “This time I hope to be stronger.”

He added, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

He continued by saying employees could expect an email from HR regarding benefits and severance.

In a statement to SFGATE, CFO Kevin Ryan said having to lay off workers is “gut-wrenching.”

“However, a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said in the statement.

This is not the first time Garg has been involved in controversy at the venture-backed online mortgage lender.

In an email obtained by Forbes last year that was sent to staff, he wrote, “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

SFGATE.com reported that Better.com is valued at $7 billion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

erienewsnow.com

3 Better.com executives resign after CEO lays off 900 over Zoom

Days after Better.com's CEO unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom, several executives are handing in their resignation letters. Three of the companies top communications executives -- Tanya Gillogley, head of public relations, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, VP of communications -- all resigned, according to multiple media reports.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Twitter acquires Slack competitor Quill to improve its messaging services

As part of the acquisition, Quill will be shutting down at the end of the week as its team joins the social media company. Twitter has acquired the messaging platform Quill, seen as a potential competitor to Slack, in order to improve its messaging tools and services. Quill announced that...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

CEO fires people on Zoom group

Just when you thought capitalism could not get worse. A dot com mortgage company fired nine percent of its workers in a single Zoom call without warning and just before Christmas. The ironically named Better.com flogs mortgages and its website touts its success as being due to its “superior customer...
BUSINESS
purecountry1067.com

CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok. CEO Vishal Garg said,. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WCNC

Reports: CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call, viral video shows

NEW YORK — The holidays just got a lot harder for about 900 employees who were laid off by their boss last week via Zoom, according to multiple reports. The announcement, made by Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube. The video, which...
BUSINESS
nbcboston.com

Better.com CEO Lays Off 900 Employees During Pre-Holiday Zoom Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been laid off in an abruptly-scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call just weeks before Christmas. "We are laying off about 15 percent of the company for a number of reasons — the market efficiency and performances, and productivity," CEO Vishal Garg said during the Dec. 1 meeting, according to a recording of the call posted to TikTok. He told employees the decision to let them go was "challenging."
BUSINESS
WWD

XSet Names Veteran Steve Birkhold Chief Merchandising, Licensing Officer

Lifestyle gaming organization XSet is ramping up its fashion division. The Boston-based company has named Steve Birkhold the new chief merchandising and licensing officer, where he will support XSet’s merchandise, fashion and design teams. In this role, he succeeds XSet co-founder Wil Eddins, who has been named chief creative officer and will oversee the company’s creative strategy.
BUSINESS
BBC

US father fired on Zoom describes 'callous' call

Christian Chapman was one of the 900 Better.com employee's to be laid-off on a Zoom call, which has now gone viral. The dad of five spoke of the struggle to tell his family that he doesn't have a job, just weeks before Christmas. Mr Chapman described the video call as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money on Snapchat

With more than 300 million active users, Snapchat has emerged as one of the most popular social media platforms today. Interestingly enough, users are flocking to the site to not just share their personal lives but to make money through their Snapchat account. 12 Ways to Make Money on Snapchat.
INTERNET
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

