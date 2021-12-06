ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Montgomery area high school athlete of the week Nov. 28-Dec. 4

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago

It's once again time to vote for the Advertiser's high school athlete of the week.

Fort Dale Academy girls' basketball senior Avery Royal won athlete of the week honors for Nov. 22-28. Royal tied a school single-game scoring record with 30 points in a 74-51 win over Edgewood Academy last Monday.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by emailing jshames@gannett.com. Vote below and do not send votes to this address.

Voting closes Thursday, Dec. 9 at noon.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items at any time, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

This week's eight candidates are listed below:

Anthony Rogers, football, Pike Road

Rogers racked up 252 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' Class 5A state championship game win against Pleasant Grove. He had 17 carries for 123 yards and two scores and returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score.

Chance Wilson, football, Montgomery Academy

Wilson returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles' Class 3A state championship game loss to Piedmont. He also blocked and recovered a punt.

Hannah Jones, girls' basketball, Prattville Christian

Jones had 27 points and nine rebounds in a win over St. James on Nov. 30. Against Brewbaker Tech on Dec. 3, she had a 25-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Janae McCall, girls' basketball, Wetumpka

McCall scored 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds, also dishing out five assists, in the Indians' 67-61 loss to Prattville on Dec. 3.

Jaxon Williams, boys' basketball, Jeff Davis

Williams had a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double in the Volunteers' 90-74 win over Greenville on Nov. 30.

Judson Lindsey, football, Montgomery Academy

Lindsey made 11.5 tackles, two of them for a loss, and one sack in the Eagles' Class 3A state championship game loss to Piedmont. He also scored a two-point conversion.

Maurice Poole, boys' basketball, Macon East Academy

Poole led the Knights to wins over Sparta Academy, Edgewood Academy and Hooper Academy last week. In those games, he averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 steals

Quinshon Judkins, football, Pike Road

Judkins ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries in the Patriots' state title game win over Pleasant Grove. Judkins received game MVP honors.

Jacob Shames covers high school and Alabama State athletics for the Montgomery Advertiser and the USA Today Network. He can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Vote for the Montgomery area high school athlete of the week Nov. 28-Dec. 4

