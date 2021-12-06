ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Triple doubles, wrestling tournament wins and more. Vote for the athletes of the week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
It's time for the Des Moines Register's athlete of the week recognition.

Each week, we'll pick five standout males and five standout females from the week prior and offer up polls to the public. Readers will determine who wins each weekly award. Winter sports include girls' and boys' basketball, girls' and boys' wrestling, girls' and boys' bowling and boys' swimming.

Winners will be announced by 11 a.m. every Friday morning, so be sure to vote and get everyone you know to vote, too.

With that, here are the nominees for Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Polls are at the bottom of each section.

Boys

Aiden Riggins, Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling

Riggins dominated last weekend in Coralville. The Go-Hawks standout went 5-0 at the Dan Gable Donnybrook to win the event at 160 pounds.

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High wrestling

The dual-sport Hawkeyes commit transitioned flawlessly into wrestling season with a dominant weekend in his backyard. Kueter won Coralville's Dan Gable Donnybrook at 220 pounds, cementing the victory with an overtime win over highly ranked Gavin Nelson.

Preston Gillespie, Dunkerton basketball

The junior standout lit up Clarksville last Tuesday, pouring in 39 points and 11 rebounds en route to the 89-42 victory. Gillespie then went for 36 points in Friday's 84-45 win over Waterloo Christian.

Chase Henderson, Des Moines Hoover basketball

Henderson shined in the first game of the season, racking up 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Huskies' 71-44 win over Fort Dodge last Tuesday.

William Kiburis, Gladbrook-Reinbeck basketball

Kiburis was everywhere in the Rebels' 58-44 opening night win over Wapsie Valley. The junior standout racked up a triple-double with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.

Girls

Josie Hartman, Southeast Warren basketball

Hartman put on a show in last Thursday's 65-13 win over Melcher-Dallas, pouring in 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way. She also broke the career school record for points.

Danika Demers, Storm Lake St. Mary's basketball

Demers dominated in all areas throughout Friday's 56-21 win over Alta-Aurelia. The senior standout had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Kaitlyn Thole, Western Dubuque basketball

Any 20-20 night is impressive, much less from a freshman jumping right into varsity action. That's what Thole did in Friday's 62-44 win over Waterloo East, piling up 26 points and 20 rebounds ... off the bench.

Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield basketball

How's this for a triple-double? In last Tuesday's 49-13 win over Rockford, Hackman racked up 13 points, 12 rebounds ... and 12 steals to lead the way.

Allison Piercy, Spencer basketball

How's this for efficient? In Saturday's 73-31 win over Sioux Central, the senior sharpshooter finished 9-for-10 from the field, including 7-for-8 from deep, en route to a 25-point night.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

