Nacogdoches police still investigating fatal hit-and-run killing 70-year-old man
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department are trying to get information about a fatal hit-and-run wreck that killed a 70-year-old man.
Gerado Castro, 70, of Nacogdoches, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 2 around 5:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of South St.Lufkin police investigating auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run fatal crash
Castro was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Officers were searching the area for a vehicle that had struck Castro, however, the vehicle had left the scene.
Officials believe the car that hit him may possibly be a 2007-2014 Chevy pickup with front-end damage.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.
