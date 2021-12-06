ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nacogdoches police still investigating fatal hit-and-run killing 70-year-old man

By Danica Sauter
 2 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Police Department are trying to get information about a fatal hit-and-run wreck that killed a 70-year-old man.

Gerado Castro, 70, of Nacogdoches, was found lying in the roadway on Dec. 2 around 5:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of South St.

Castro was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers were searching the area for a vehicle that had struck Castro, however, the vehicle had left the scene.

Officials believe the car that hit him may possibly be a 2007-2014 Chevy pickup with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this accident  is asked to call the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

Sheriff: Teen injured after ‘accidental shooting’ by 10-year-old family member in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 13-year-old boy was injured after being shot in the face over the weekend by a 10-year-old family member, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said. NCSO is investigating the shooting that happened in the 13000 block of State Highway 21 W. Family reportedly told police that earlier that day, the […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
DPS: Troup woman dies in head-on collision

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Overton around 11:05 a.m. A 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Highway 135 while a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Highway 135. The Nissan crossed over the center line and struck the Ford head-on. Tammy L. […]
TROUP, TX
