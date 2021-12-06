ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Universal Dates Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' For Thanksgiving 2022

By Scott Mendelson
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There was a time when I thought Steven Spielberg was ramping up to retire. Okay, so the first time I thought that was in hindsight upon a rewatch of Hook (turning 30 in a week) and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which dealt with Spielberg metaphorically coming to terms with...

Related
Showbiz411

Review: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” Soars As One of the Last Great Storytellers Paints His Masterpiece

Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” asks the question Imagine if you could do life over knowing what you know now. So Spielberg has reimagined Robert Wise and Arthur Laurents’s movie of the Broadway musical 60 years later. Actually, 64 years later, because “WSS” opened on Broadway in 1957. Lincoln Center did not exist on Manhattan’s West Side. The world of the Sharks and Jets was real. It had yet to be paved over for the future.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Banned Over Transgender Character

Just days from its release, Steven Spielberg’s incredible West Side Story has been banned from theaters in several countries in the Gulf region. According to reports, Disney refused to remove the transgender character “Anybodys”. Regional censors objected and have now blocked the film’s release on December 9. As of this...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Start Shooting in May 2022

Around two years ago, Variety was reporting that Steven Spielberg held a secret table read for an unknown movie that, rumor had it, seemed to be a biopic of composer Leonard Bernstein. The story at the time mentioned that the film, which now has the title of “Maestro,” could leapfrog...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Steven Spielberg Is Considering Making a Western

Now that Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” musical will hit theaters soon, the legendary director is considering a Western among his following projects. Spielberg told Yahoo! Entertainment via Screen Rant that when questions came up about what film genre he regretted not tackling over his 40-year career, he answered the musical. He recently did a remake of “West Side Story” that will hit theaters soon. But then he neglected to say a Western film.
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
wlen.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio attempt to save the world in the trailer for the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix has shared a trailer for the sci-fi black comedy “Don’t Look Up” featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the world a comet on a collision course with Earth. The pair struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster, including President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Review: Steven Spielberg's Bold Musical Remake Is A Stunner... Albeit With One Glaring Issue

In the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the question as to why the filmmaker would take on the project as his 38th feature has been a legitimate one. Obviously there is the draw for him of making a massive, lavish musical – an arena he has never fully explored in his 57 year career – but at the same time the project is not only a remake, but a remake of a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture following its release in 1961. Spielberg is a director who has the industry power to make any film he wishes to make, so why tread on such hallowed ground just in the name of genre exploration?
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Steven Spielberg Loves a John Wayne Classic, But Could It Be His Next Remake?

Steven Spielberg is as legendary as it gets when it comes to directing. Spielberg has hit almost every genre imaginable and killed it every time. However, there is one genre missing from Spielberg’s catalog– a western. With Spielberg’s most recent remake of West Side Story under his belt, many fans are left wondering if a western is next on the horizon for the director. Spielberg expresses his love for the John Wayne film ‘The Searchers’ without shame.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' earns early praise for omitting English subtitles: 'That's how it should be'

In bringing West Side Story back to the big screen, Steven Spielberg has already made some big changes to the beloved 1961 movie version. The earlier film — co-directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who also directed the original Broadway stage show — famously featured non-Latinx performers in the roles of Puerto Rican characters. For example, Natalie Wood and George Chakiris played siblings Maria and Bernardo, with Chakiris winning an Oscar for his performance. Rita Moreno, who also took home an Academy Award for playing Bernardo's girlfriend, Anita, was the only Puerto Rico-born actor to have a major role in the film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Musical Dazzles Despite A Key Casting Fumble

How badly can a single performance wreck an entire film? This is the unfortunate question prompted by Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of “West Side Story,” a dazzling and energetic movie musical that features, at its center, a performance with all the charisma of a bump on a log. The perpetrator is Ansel Elgort, cast in the leading role of Tony, and he’s absolutely dull as toast — his delivery is flat, his tics and affectations are too contemporary, his expressions are wooden, and he suffers from a total lack of credibility. He’s never not just an actor reciting his lines and doing so poorly. (This is not a new problem.) The accusations of sexual misconduct leveled at Elgort after the film’s completion cast a distressing pall over his performance, but one also can’t help but wonder why such a mediocre actor was cast in the first place.
MOVIES
abc17news.com

Steven Spielberg Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of filmmaker Steven Spielberg. Father: Arnold Spielberg, electrical engineer and computer pioneer. Mother: Leah (Posner) Spielberg, restaurateur and concert pianist. Marriages: Kate Capshaw (1991-present); Amy Irving (1985-1989, divorced) Children: with Kate Capshaw: Destry Allyn; Mikaela George (adopted); Sawyer; Sasha; Theo (adopted); Jessica Capshaw, (stepdaughter);...
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

West Side Story: Steven Spielberg Makes Musical a Turf War for America’s Soul

The fight is over before it begins. Steven Spielberg makes that much obvious in the opening shot of his West Side Story. From the picture’s first frame, the Upper West Side occupied by the sound and fury of the Sharks and Jets has been lost. How can it not be when audiences are immediately introduced to a collapsed and dilapidated building? Fire traps and abandoned slums which would look at home in one of Spielberg’s World War II movies are the spoils of gang warfare in this soulful reimagining of the Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical. The neighborhood’s a corpse that’s already decomposed, and upon this rot, the last of the flies do battle.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a delight, even with its cringe story

EJ Moreno offers up his take on Spielberg’s West Side Story…. This holiday season, West Side Story is back in cinemas, and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is tackling the iconic musical. Can his stellar direction overcome the film’s profoundly flawed story? Spielberg sure tries to razzle-dazzle you enough to forget the horrid love story at the center of the piece.
MOVIES
