The clean up continues this morning as Lufkin Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle accident that claimed the life of an out-of-state truck driver. According to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director with the City of Lufkin, the incident occurred around 4:25 this morning when an 18-wheeler travelling southbound on Timberland Drive left the roadway for an unknown reason at the Tulane Drive intersection and traveled several hundred yards before plowing into the AutoZone building and exiting through the other side of the business. The truck came to rest in a Kiwanis Park tree line behind a neighboring office building.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO