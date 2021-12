Happy Friday, Everyone! I have been feeling a lot of emotions this week. Sometimes the holidays can be such an exciting time for families, but also many, it’s a really hard time. I should be feeling so grateful and exciting as my second design book, Cozy White Cottage Seasons came out last week. But for some reason, I’m still feeling down. On top of it being the holidays, we have been praying a lot lately about the fact that we want to grow our family. One thing that I can always count on to be a constant is my loving little family and farm. The simple and innocent love & beauty they add to my life is daily therapy. I have been so grateful that this week I was able to slow down a little bit and spend time here on the farm. Below are some of my favorite things from the week.

