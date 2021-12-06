‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Wishes Daughter Audrey Happy Birthday With Cute Throwback Photos

“1883” star and country legend Tim McGraw posts a sweet birthday message to his daughter Audrey on Twitter.

Tim McGraw is a busy man. Being a country star, actor, and full-time father is difficult to balance. However, McGraw takes his dad duties seriously. In his latest Twitter post, McGraw wishes his youngest daughter Audrey a happy 20th birthday.

The “1883” star shares a sweet collage of photos with fans. It shows Audrey from all different ages. Fans see her as a baby, as a little girl in a cowboy hat, and finally as a young woman. It is clear that McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are endlessly proud of their family.

“To my youngest daughter Audrey…,” McGraw begins. “You have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible woman you’ve grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie.”

Fans are touched by the “1883” actor’s sweet message. They are even posting birthday wishes of their own!

Happy Birthday! You and your family are blessed with beautiful hearts that shine thru to all!” @myra_busscher says.

“She looks like such a beautiful mixture of you and Faith,” @2bhrd05 tweets.

Meet Audrey McGraw

Audrey Mcgraw is the youngest of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s three daughters. The now 20-year old is slowly moving into the modeling and acting worlds, making her acting debut in her father’s music video for “7500 OBO.” Fans can see her talent in action as she plays a girl going through the highs and lows of a relationship. McGraw’s song “tells the story of a man who wants to sell his truck because he can’t be around it without thinking of an ex-love.” Most of the music video takes place in the backseat of a car, which I find to be really creative.

https://youtu.be/Zodr9fgF6U4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tim McGraw – 7500 OBO (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/Zodr9fgF6U4)

Audrey McGraw also works as a model. Her Instagram is full of stunning portraits taken by different photographers. She is featured prominently in Tory Burch’s 2020 marketing campaign. Wearing a sparkly turtle neck and natural makeup, the young star is glowing. She is as beautiful as her parents are – inside and out.

According to the press, Audrey is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. She moved to the big city after graduation and is taking performing arts courses in college. Whatever she does with her life, her two parents are proud of their youngest daughter. As for us Outsiders, we hope to see more of Audrey doing what she loves in the future.