‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Wishes Daughter Audrey Happy Birthday With Cute Throwback Photos

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpaDm_0dFWLavS00

“1883” star and country legend Tim McGraw posts a sweet birthday message to his daughter Audrey on Twitter.

Tim McGraw is a busy man. Being a country star, actor, and full-time father is difficult to balance. However, McGraw takes his dad duties seriously. In his latest Twitter post, McGraw wishes his youngest daughter Audrey a happy 20th birthday.

The “1883” star shares a sweet collage of photos with fans. It shows Audrey from all different ages. Fans see her as a baby, as a little girl in a cowboy hat, and finally as a young woman. It is clear that McGraw and his wife Faith Hill are endlessly proud of their family.

“To my youngest daughter Audrey…,” McGraw begins. “You have been a light in our lives since the moment we first met you, and your mom and I couldn’t be more proud of the incredible woman you’ve grown up to be…that light of yours shines bright as ever!! Happy Birthday sweetie.”

Fans are touched by the “1883” actor’s sweet message. They are even posting birthday wishes of their own!

Happy Birthday! You and your family are blessed with beautiful hearts that shine thru to all!” @myra_busscher says.

“She looks like such a beautiful mixture of you and Faith,” @2bhrd05 tweets.

Meet Audrey McGraw

Audrey Mcgraw is the youngest of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s three daughters. The now 20-year old is slowly moving into the modeling and acting worlds, making her acting debut in her father’s music video for “7500 OBO.” Fans can see her talent in action as she plays a girl going through the highs and lows of a relationship. McGraw’s song “tells the story of a man who wants to sell his truck because he can’t be around it without thinking of an ex-love.” Most of the music video takes place in the backseat of a car, which I find to be really creative.

https://youtu.be/Zodr9fgF6U4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tim McGraw – 7500 OBO (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/Zodr9fgF6U4)

Audrey McGraw also works as a model. Her Instagram is full of stunning portraits taken by different photographers. She is featured prominently in Tory Burch’s 2020 marketing campaign. Wearing a sparkly turtle neck and natural makeup, the young star is glowing. She is as beautiful as her parents are – inside and out.

According to the press, Audrey is a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. She moved to the big city after graduation and is taking performing arts courses in college. Whatever she does with her life, her two parents are proud of their youngest daughter. As for us Outsiders, we hope to see more of Audrey doing what she loves in the future.

Related
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Goes Full Cowboy in New Image

It’s “Just four more Sundays until 1883 premieres on Paramount Plus!” and this latest official shot of Tim McGraw as James Dutton has Outsider pumped. It’s no secret that Tim McGraw is a superstar. Despite ruling the country music scene for over three decades, however, his acting experience is limited. So when Taylor Sheridan’s crew decided to cast McGraw and real-life-wife Faith Hill as his leading Duttons for 1883, Outsider was admittedly perplexed.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Wishes Star Danielle Colby a Happy Birthday

If it wasn’t for Danielle Colby, American Pickers just wouldn’t be the same. That’s why she’s getting birthday wishes and love on social media. Arguably, Colby has never been more important to the show than she has been the last two years. With the fallout of Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, she has taken on a bigger role. Fritz has not been with the show for a while now.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Opens Up About Separating Marriage From On-Screen Portrayal With Tim McGraw

1883‘s own Margaret Dutton, Faith Hill, says it was paramount to separate her marriage to Tim McGraw from their ancestral Duttons. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been touring together for the majority of their over-two-decade marriage. Bringing their love on-stage to channel into music is the perfect combo. Doing so for two characters wildly different from themselves, however, was not. Or, so says Hill herself.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Tim McGraw posts birthday tribute (and throwback pics!) to his youngest daughter

Country superstar Tim McGraw’s youngest daughter, Audrey, just turned 20 — but she will always be his little girl. The "Humble and Kind" singer marked the milestone birthday on Monday by sharing a couple of sentimental throwback pictures on Instagram and other social media platforms. The sweet photos show Audrey McGraw, whose mother is country singer Faith Hill, as both a smiling baby and a young girl wearing a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Make Dramatic Transformation in New Photo

Country icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are making an appearance on the PEOPLE magazine cover for the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Faith Hill looks unrecognizable. Most readers believe it can’t possibly be her. Comments are flooding the magazine’s comment section saying she has curly hair, and an overly edited face. One fan writes, “Wow she’s had A LOT done.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Celebrates Life’s Best Moments This Thanksgiving

Country music star Tim McGraw has plenty to be thankful for as we draw closer to the “1883” premiere set for next month. “Yellowstone” fans are beyond excited for the debut of the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883” which will begin its first season on December 19. Tim Mcgraw and his wife, fellow country music star Faith Hill, will play the lead roles in the prequel. The music industry power couple will pay James and Margaret Dutton on the show. James and Margaret are the ancestors of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. John Dutton is the current owner of the “Yellowstone” Ranch that has been in his family for more than a century. He has every intention of keeping it that way as well, despite the efforts of many who like to claim the property as their own. “Yellowstone” is currently four episodes into its fourth season and fans are raving about the new season.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Says She Struggled Portraying ‘Intimate Moments’ With Husband Tim McGraw

You’d think 1883 star Faith Hill wouldn’t be so shy on-screen with her real-life husband. But it seems Hill wasn’t that comfortable filming the “intimate moments” between husband and wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel set for premiere later this month. What seems so authentic and effortless in real life with husband Tim McGraw isn’t easy to duplicate in front of cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Describes Hilarious Scene That Hit Too Close to Home

“There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!” 1883‘s Tim McGraw faced the wrath of his wife, Faith Hill, while filming the Yellowstone prequel. As country fans know, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been married for more than two decades. They’re as much a power couple as power couples come. Yellowstone‘s first spinoff, 1883, however, is set to take them to a whole new level.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
wincountry.com

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill heat things up with a steamy love scene in the newest ‘1883’ teaser

A new, extended teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 includes a romantic moment between co-stars and real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The clip shows Tim and Faith’s characters in a bath together, sharing a passionate kiss. Both stars appear elsewhere in the clip, too, along with other co-stars like Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

