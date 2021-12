Tommy Fury would lose to “dozens” of young fighters, according to Bob Arum.Former Love Island contestant Fury, half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, is set to box Youtuber Jake Paul on 18 December.Ahead of the bout in Tampa, Florida, Fury is 7-0 while Paul is 4-0 with wins against former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.Arum, co-promoter of Tyson Fury, has admitted to being uncertain around Tommy Fury’s level in the ring, saying per talkSPORT: “We don’t know if Tommy Fury would ever be an elite boxer. “I mean, I could...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO