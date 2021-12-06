Yountville's Hanukkah Latke Showdown

Here's a recipe for potato pancakes from Brad Kent of the new restaurant - Bagel+Slice. You can check them out this Sunday at their pop up in front of the restaurant - still under construction but opening soon -- at 4751 York Blvd in Highland Park. Ingredients: 1 pound russet potatoes, (about 2 each) washed, shredded skin-on 1/2 of a medium brown onion, peeled, shredded 1 whole egg, beaten 1/2 cup matzo meal or 1/3 c gluten-free flour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 Tablespoon Kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper Olive oil and neutral vegetable oil for frying Method: 1. Place shredded potatoes in tea towel and squeeze water from potatoes into a bowl. Do NOT discard this liquid 2. Beat the egg and add in the shredded onion, salt and pepper\ 3. Add the squeezed shredded potatoes to the egg mixture and top with the matzo meal or gluten free flour and baking powder 4. Gently pour the water off the top of the reserved potato water into the drain and add back all of the remaining white potato starch to the latke base 5. Mix the latke ingredients well with hands and add additional matzoh meal or gluten free flour if needed. 6. Preheat 50% olive oil and 50% vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat 7. Spoon 2-4 Tbsp. of latke mix to the oil and allow to pan fry until golden on one side. Flip to brown on opposite side. 8. Remove from oil and drain on paper towels 9. Serve hot Traditional garnish is sour cream and apple sauce. A new serving suggestion is the “Bagel+Slice way” with a fried egg and hot sauce on a toasted bagel.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO