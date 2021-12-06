Manchester United host Aston Villa in FA Cup third round

NON-LEAGUE Chesterfield have landed a dream trip to Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. The National League leaders, who reached the semi-finals in 1997, will make the 150-mile trip down the M1 to face the reigning European champions. They beat League Two Salford in the second round to set...
The FA Cup fourth-round draw is in. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, while Arsenal must make the trip to Nottingham Forest. Liverpool host Shrewsbury at home and Chelsea will welcome non-league Chesterfield to Stamford Bridge. Holders Leicester have received a home tie...
As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League's four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. This week financially stricken Barca, Atletico, Sevilla and Villarreal are all in serious peril of bowing out at the group stage of the Champions League.
Minute-by-minute report: In his second game as United boss, Ralf Rangnick shuffled the pack to take a look at the rest of his first-team squad, plus a few youngsters from the academy. Scott Murray was watching.
Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
Charlton Athletic have eased past Gateshead in the second round of the FA Cup with the Addicks emerging 2-0 winners at the Gateshead International Stadium. Jayden Stockley scored either side of halftime as Charlton came out of Tyneside with a victory over the seventh-division minnows to advance to the third round for the second time in three years.
Harvey Knibbs struck a controversial late winner as Cambridge beat Exeter 2-1 to reach the FA Cup third round for the first time in five years. Knibbs headed in Wes Hoolahan’s cross two minutes from the end but saw it disallowed for offside, only for the goal to then be awarded following Cambridge protestations.
The Blues will begin their quest to win a 7th FA Cup when they take on Swindon Town at the County Ground in the third round. To get to this point, Swindon defeated Crewe Alexandra away from home in the first round of the tournament 3-0, before a 2-1 victory over Walsall in the second round secured their place in the coveted third round.
Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for incidents during Saturday's Premier League game. The clubs have until Monday to respond to the allegation of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. Both sets of players were unhappy with...
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup third round draw, which sees the Blues face Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge. The winner of the tie will progress to the fourth round. Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following...
Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants a "big day out" in the third round of the FA Cup. The Pilgrims needed a late winner from Luke Jephcott to win 2-1 at Rochdale and join sides from the Premier League and Championship in the next round. Argyle were beaten...
Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
Swansea City will host Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup third round. While the west Wales Championship club can look forward to their giant-killing attempt, rivals Cardiff City will welcome Preston North End. Manchester City knocked Swansea City out of last season's competition in a 3-1 fourth round...
