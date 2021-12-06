Manchester City's FA Cup third-round opponents revealed

The TV feed has come to an end and with that we will bring this live page to a close. What a draw for Chesterfield. You can read about the FA Cup third round draw over here. All that remains to be decided is whether it will be Boreham Wood or St Albans City that earn a tie against AFC Wimbledon. You'll be able to read the report on the BBC Sport website later this evening.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO