Manchester City's FA Cup third-round opponents revealed

Manchester City will be facing a new coach at RB Leipzig this week. The Champions League group clash comes after today's sacking of Jesse Marsch by RBL. Stepping up to take charge as caretaker coach will be assistant Achim Beierlorzer, who will be in the dugout for the final Champions League group clash with City.
Team news and stats ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man City in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday; kick-off 5.45pm. RB Leipzig welcome back Tyler Adams from suspension, which he served last time out against Club Brugge, but still have summer signing Iliax Moriba and Amadou Haidara injured. Yussuf...
Manchester City, which has already locked up first place in UEFA Champions League Group A, will face third-place RB Leipzig on Tuesday in the sixth and final match of group play for both teams. How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City Today:. Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021. Match Time:...
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke revealed that he was delighted with his side's comeback as a Dennis Politic brace in the final 11 minutes saw them come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Burton Albion and progress through to the third round of the FA Cup. Joe Leak's...
Harvey Knibbs struck a controversial late winner as Cambridge beat Exeter 2-1 to reach the FA Cup third round for the first time in five years. Knibbs headed in Wes Hoolahan’s cross two minutes from the end but saw it disallowed for offside, only for the goal to then be awarded following Cambridge protestations.
Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
Bristol Rovers came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup third round thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory at home to League Two rivals Sutton. The away side came close early on before Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw was sharply off his line to thwart David Ajiboye. At...
Charlton caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson praised FA Cup opponents Gateshead after his side were given a severe test by the National League North club before winning 2-0. The Addicks made their way into Monday’s third-round draw thanks to two goals from captain Jayden Stockley – but their hosts had a whole host of chances to cause an upset during a lively performance.
Wigan boss Leam Richardson said his side “found a way to win” after Callum Lang’s brace helped them book their place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 victory at Colchester. Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well at the far post, from Gavin Massey’s...
Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to their side's FA Cup third round draw, which sees the Blues face Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge. The winner of the tie will progress to the fourth round. Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following...
The TV feed has come to an end and with that we will bring this live page to a close. What a draw for Chesterfield. You can read about the FA Cup third round draw over here. All that remains to be decided is whether it will be Boreham Wood or St Albans City that earn a tie against AFC Wimbledon. You'll be able to read the report on the BBC Sport website later this evening.
Swansea City will host Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup third round. While the west Wales Championship club can look forward to their giant-killing attempt, rivals Cardiff City will welcome Preston North End. Manchester City knocked Swansea City out of last season's competition in a 3-1 fourth round...
How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
The FA Cup third round draw is just around the corner, with the Premier League big boys set to learn where their journey begins in the 2021/22 edition of the competition. While the second round is being played across this weekend, the third round is where the clubs in the Premier League and EFL Championship enter the fray.
Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants a "big day out" in the third round of the FA Cup. The Pilgrims needed a late winner from Luke Jephcott to win 2-1 at Rochdale and join sides from the Premier League and Championship in the next round. Argyle were beaten...
LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
For the second time in three seasons, Liverpool will play against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup after the draw was made for the third round. The two teams met in the fourth round back in 2020 with the first game being a 2-2 draw at New Meadow. Liverpool had...
Comments / 0