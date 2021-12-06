ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omar Kelly: Grades for Dolphins’ win over Giants; plus stock up and stock down

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants wasn’t pretty, but it extended the surging Miami Dolphins’ winning streak to five. Tua Tagovailoa’s steady hand and calming influence, and a suffocating defense has transformed the team after its disastrous 1-7 start to an improbable playoff run. Here is the...

Boston Herald

Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Panthers

Five things the streaking Miami Dolphins (4-7) need to do to win their fourth game in a row, and beat the Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12:. Newton, who had been unemployed recently after New England released him at the end of training camp this summer, returned to starter status in his second game with the Panthers last Sunday and completed 21-of-27 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 46 yards on 10 carries in the loss. The last time Newton played a Josh Boyer defense he completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards, and racked up a game-high 15 carries for 75 yards and two rushing scores in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over Miami during the 2020 season. The Dolphins will likely utilize their safety heavy packages, and three linebacker packages to counter Newton’s speed and scrambling ability, which has led to 5,458 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns on the ground during his career.
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View podcast - Breaking down the Giants’ win over Philly

The New York Giants got their fourth win of the season, topping division rival Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. This was anything but a pretty game, but a win is a win — or at the very least, it wasn’t a loss. Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I went back to the...
NFL
arcamax.com

Omar Kelly: Dolphins can't afford for winning ways to mask glaring issues

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Let’s play the “what if game” for one minute with the hopes that it might provide some clarity on the 2021 Miami Dolphins season, and the lessons we should be taking from it. If the resurgent Dolphins had received the calls and bounces they didn’t get...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-9 win over N.Y. Giants

In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are some more takeaways from Sunday: Dolphins back in playoff picture You can argue it’s the caliber of opponents or talent ...
NFL
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devante Parker
Boston Herald

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ commitment to run is part of team’s resurgence

Who doesn’t want to see dynamic offensive plays, jaw-dropping passes and massive runs?. Football fans crave that type of entertainment, plays that produce chunk yards and deliver points and end-zone celebrations. But NFL teams can and do win games — even playoff matches — with a consistent diet of 4-yard...
NFL
Boston Herald

Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ methodical 20-9 win over Giants

That’s five straight wins. That’s a 6-7 record now. That’s the Miami Dolphins’ continued climb out of a 1-7 hole with a 20-9 win Sunday against the struggling New York Giants. Here are 10 thoughts on the game:. 1. Stat of the game: Nine Giants points. Three field goals. It’s...
NFL
Denver Post

Omar Kelly: Five-game win streak puts Dolphins in AFC playoff conversation

Despite all the turmoil during the 2021 season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in rare company with Sunday’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants. Only seven teams — one-fourth of the league — have won at least five consecutive games this season. The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers...
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins swarm Giants for fifth straight win

The Miami Dolphins’ defense was swarming once again, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the offense did enough while a pair of rookies set team records Sunday. The Dolphins continued their surge that started halfway through the season, defeating the ailing New York Giants, 20-9, at Hard Rock Stadium and extending their winning streak to five games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Giants Week 13 Inactives

The three players listed as doubtful by the Miami Dolphins on their final injury report indeed will be out against the New York Giants, while one of the two listed as questionable will play. That would be rookie first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, who was limited in practice with a hip...
NFL
Newsday

Grading the Giants in NFL Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

It’s hard to imagine how things would have been all that much better with Daniel Jones playing, but backup quarterback Mike Glennon certainly wasn’t the sparkplug that the moribund offense needed. The offense totaled just 250 yards, the fourth consecutive game the Giants gained fewer than 300. Saquon Barkley is now good for one meaningful play per game it seems; he had one 23-yard run and just 32 yards on his other 10 carries. He also caught 6 passes for 19 yards but had a negative net until the last meaningless possession when he had back-to-back 11-yard receptions. In the span of four key possessions in the third and fourth quarter the Giants ran a total of 15 snaps and netted two total yards. In an odd twist, the Giants’ turnover on the deep interception may have been their best play of the game. It pinned the Dolphins at their own 3, flipped the field position, and after a clutch defensive three-and-out, led to their first field goal.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Post Game Wrap Up Show: Dolphins Beat Giants to Win 5th Straight Game

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins’ 5th straight victory as they beat the NY Giants 20-9 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins’ defense played another outstanding game not giving up a touchdown to a depleted Giants offense. Jaelan Phillips recorded two more sacks giving him 8.5 on the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record for sacks by a rookie. Jaylen Waddle had 9 receptions for 90 yards breaking the Dolphins rookie receptions record. Tua had another good game throwing two touchdowns and 244 yards in the win. While there are more positives than negatives from this win, it needs to be said overall the Dolphins offense was lackluster for most of the game. Can this offense beat “good” teams that are coming up on their schedule like the Saints, Titans, and Patriots? Mike and Tom share their thoughts. Plus, they look at the playoff landscape around the AFC. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap Up Show.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: 2021 Dolphins Draft Class Assessment and Recap of Win over Giants

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics surrounding the Miami Dolphins are discussed. Kevin talks about the Miami Dolphins win over the NY Giants and he shares his thoughts on what the Dolphins did right in this game. Kevin also gives his insight and thoughts on the Dolphins 2021 draft class now that we are into December and the rookies have a decent sample size of on-the-field play to judge them by. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFL
Boston Herald

Dolphins-Giants predictions: Will Miami bolster improbable playoff chances?

Dolphins (5-7) vs. Giants (4-7), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX. Latest line: Dolphins are favored by 4 1/2 points. Over/under: 40. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 7-5): Dolphins 23, Giants 10. This front end of an easy, New York-New York doubleheader at Hard Rock Stadium looks especially inviting. The Giants...
NFL
FanSided

Grades and MVP from NY Giants disgraceful loss to the Dolphins

The NY Giants’ lackluster effort resulted in a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. After an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins, the NY Giants fall to 4-8 on the season seemingly having no direction. In a game in which the NY Giants could not even manage score...
NFL
Boston Herald

Joe Judge, Saquon Barkley and team make little Giants fans’ day in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Eli Reyes, 8, woke up at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begged his mom, Frances, to drive him and his little brother, Aaron, 6, to the University of Arizona’s campus. The goal? To see Eli’s favorite NFL team and favorite player, Saquon Barkley, before practice....
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL

