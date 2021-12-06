Guentzel named NHL's third star of week

Jonathan Huberdeau led the NHL with eight assists and nine points in three contests (1-8-9) to propel the Panthers (17-4-3, 37 points) to a trio of comeback wins en route to moving into first place in the overall League standings. He collected three helpers, including assists on the tying and winning goals, as Florida erased a three-goal, third-period deficit for a 5-4 triumph over the Washington Capitals Nov. 30. Huberdeau then matched career highs with four assists and five points (1-4-5) as the Panthers again rallied from a three-goal deficit, this time for a 7-4 victory against the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 2. In doing so, Florida recorded the ninth instance in NHL history of a team posting consecutive three-goal comeback wins - and the fifth such instance with each victory coming in regulation. Huberdeau closed the week with another helper as the Panthers overcame a trio of one-goal deficits for a 4-3 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues Dec. 4. The 28-year-old Saint-Jerome, Que., native has played in 24 total games this season, sharing third place in the League in assists (21) and ranking sixth in points (29).

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO