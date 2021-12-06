ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to quickly find screenshots in Google Photos

By Namerah Saud Fatmi
Android Central
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't you hate when you need an image immediately, but it's buried deep within your library? There's a handy new shortcut for Google Photos that eliminates the hassle of digging around looking for screenshots. It should appear automatically, but if it doesn't, you need to carry out a few extra steps...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
winbuzzer.com

190 Malware-Infested Android Apps Have Been Downloaded Over 9 Million Times

A collection of Android games from Huawei’s App Gallery for Android are trying to get access permission from users. Doctor Web reports 190 trojan-filled games are spreading across the Android landscape on Huawei Android, the fork of the platform created by the Chinese company following Google ending official support. According...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Phone Without Power Button (Android and iPhone)

You may believe that pressing the power button on your phone is required to turn it off. But what if you accidentally break it or don’t have access to it? Is it possible to turn off your phone without the power button?. Turns out, you can. We’ve compiled a few...
CELL PHONES
addictivetips.com

How to edit margins in Google Docs

Document processors have preset margins. This is a good thing because when it comes down to printing a document, the last thing you want to worry about it how the print is going to look. Poorly set margins can make a document look bad, and they can result in ‘overrun’ text if the margins are outside the page.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Photos#Screenshots#Google Account
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Timeline in Google Slides

Inserting a timeline into your presentation is a great way to simplify content and better tell your brand’s story. Instead of going back and forth between your company achievements and future plans, you can offer your audience a visual representation. Before you start to create the timeline, write down the...
INTERNET
addictivetips.com

How to enable the screenshot tool in Chrome

The Chrome Web Store has slowly built up a large library of powerful extensions. It has an extension for almost everything and many of the extensions are as powerful as the add-on you will find for Firefox. That said, extensions increase the memory usage by Chrome. On a good day, when users only have one tab open, Chrome tends to consume a lot of RAM which is why most users are careful about which extensions they install in the browser.
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Android Headlines

How To Check How Busy A Store Is With Google Maps

Did you know you can see how busy a particular store is just by using Google Maps? Well, some of you probably already know about this feature, but if you don’t, well, we’re here to tell you about it. Needless to say, this is a really useful feature, as you can check if it’s worth going to the store or not. If it’s really busy at the time you’re planning to go, you may want to wait, or go some other time. In this article, we’ll show you how to check how busy a store is with Google Maps. We’ll explain it step-by-step, and will also include some screenshots, so that you can follow along on your PC or smartphone. Do note that the procedure is pretty much the same on both the web version of Google Maps, and on your app. We will, however, do a guide for both, separately. So, let’s get started, shall we.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to quickly find a lost Roku remote: Use this trick

A lost remote is the worst. No one likes getting down on their hands and knees to peer underneath furniture, let alone tearing through all the sofa pillows and cushions, in hopes of finding the device stuck in a hidden crevice. It seems like the remote couldn't have gone far and yet it's always impossible to find.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Google Photos adds new holiday-themed Memories, enhanced customization, more

Google Photos is gaining more directly curated holiday-themed Memories collections to help you reminisce about previous celebrations. The popular AI-generated stories that appear at the top of your Google Photos account can create a number of themed image flipbooks, but often these can be very random. The new holiday-themed Google Photos collections will appear chronologically and be more akin to the best of the month and trip highlights you may have already seen on your account.
INTERNET
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Use Quick Collections to Cull Photos in Lightroom Classic

Quick Collection is exactly as it sounds, a handy place to store photos that is accessible in Adobe Lightroom Classic with an easy shortcut key. There are many potential uses for this collection, but in this tutorial we'll focus on using Quick Collection for culling your photos. When to Use...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Google

YouTube Music, Google Photos, and Play Books getting new Android widgets

Following Gmail last week, Play Books, Google Photos, and YouTube Music are set to get new widgets on Android. As expected, YouTube Music is getting a “Recently Played” widget that consists of two rows. The first notes your current track complete with album art, title, and artist, with buttons for play/pause and liking. You then get five shortcuts to recent videos, albums, and playlists for quick listening. Assuming the widget offers relevant suggestions and immediate playback, users will have one less reason to open the full app.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Need to liven up those Google Docs? How to find and use free templates

Creating an impressive online document isn’t just about the content. How it’s presented matters, too. Strong visual elements will garner undivided attention and make your presentation memorable – which is exactly what you want. But not everybody has a creative eye when it comes to images, layouts and fonts. Starting...
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Strange downloading notification on S21ULTRA

Recently when I startup my s21ultra a downloading symbol appears in the notification bar. I pull down the notification bar and it says "hidden content" and shows the secure folder symbol. I tap on it and it takes me to the pin login page for secure folder but I can't find out what app is receiving the download. Any ideas what it might be? Maybe time for a factory data reset?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Animation settings in developer options

Is there a benefit to reducing the animation scale/settings on the p6p, similarly to what I always did with my Samsung phones? If I recall I saw a story about it having a negative effect on Google assistant, but I was curious if anyone else has changed this setting and what their results were.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to use Google to search to find sustainable products and services

Google revealed at its Sustainable with Google event in October 2021 that it's launching a variety of new tools to help Google search users make more sustainable choices. In addition to revealing tools that can be used to plan a more sustainable trip with Google search, the company teased the ability to help shoppers make more sustainable purchases. With that in mind, here's how to find sustainable products and services using Google.
INTERNET
Android Central

[26/NOV/21] BUKG Android 12 bugfix update

Only 11 days after the initial release of stock Android 12, Samsung have begun rolling out their second official stock update of Android 12, One UI 4, for the S21 series of international devices. With a Build date of just 3 days ago, it would seem that this is a...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy