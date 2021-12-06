ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine locals earn All-Ohio football honors in Division VI and VII

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Division VI and VII football All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, and nine locals were named to the teams.

Five Crestview Cougars and three Black River Pirates earned All-Ohio honors in Division VI.

Crestview's Mason Ringler and Black River's Travis Owen were first-team picks on offense as linemen.

Ringler, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior, helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 36.2 points and 360.1 total yards.

Owen, a 6-2, 265-pound senior, helped lead the way for an offense that averaged 26.6 points and 313.2 total yards.

Crestview's Owen Barker and Connor Morse and Black River's Tyler Mrakuzic were first-team selections on defense.

Barker (6-3, 185) was dominant on the defensive line as he collected 96 tackles, including 18 for a loss and a program-record 13½ sacks, topping Nick Manocchio's previous mark of 13. The junior also recorded 25 QB pressures and five pass breakups.

Morse, a 5-9, 170-pound senior, collected 144 total tackles with three going for loss, an interception, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles from his safety position.

Mrakuzic (5-11, 154) recorded 70 tackles, including nine for loss. The junior had an area-high seven interceptions, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown.

Crestview's Aidan Godsey (6-2, 200) was a second-team choice on defense. The senior linebacker recorded 95 tackles, including seven for a loss and 3½ sacks.

Crestview's Hayden Kuhn (6-0, 155) was a third-team pick on offense. The junior quarterback completed 90 of 133 passes for 1,594 yards and a program-record 19 touchdowns.

Black River's Eric Groesser earned honorable mention accolades on defense as a punter. Groesser (6-0, 190) punted 18 times for 682 yards, averaging just under 38 yards. The sophomore landed seven punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long punt of 64 yards.

In Division VII, South Central's Carson Music (5-10, 145) was named to the honorable mention team on offense. The senior wide receiver led the area with 67 catches for 882 yards and nine touchdowns.

