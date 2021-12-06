ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

Evacuation orders lifted for wildfire burning near Idaho Springs

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvzUg_0dFWKKFP00
The Miners Candle fire burning a few miles west of Idaho Springs, Colo. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.  Pattrik Perez/ Denver7

A 15-acre wildfire that has been burning west of Idaho Springs since early Sunday was expected to be fully contained by Tuesday evening, public safety officials said Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Miners Candle fire, prompted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate about two dozen homes. Authorities lifted the evacuation orders Monday morning.

Previously, officials said the fire was as large as 20 acres but have since lowered their estimates.

The fire began at around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 700 block of Miners Candle, deputies said. The flames quickly spread to a nearby house, destroying both homes, as well as four outbuildings.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the fire. Officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.

Thirty-five firefighters with the Clear Creek Fire Authority were working to contain the blaze, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Officials expected to reach full containment by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday morning in the areas of Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Trail Creek Road. Those evacuations were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

High winds fueled the fire Sunday. The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag fire warning for the area on Sunday because of high winds and low precipitation.

On Monday, winds of between 15 and 30 mph are predicted in the area, according to the Office of Emergency Management. The red flag fire warning had also expired.

Smoke and flames will be visible through Tuesday, deputies said, with smoke potentially visible from as far away as Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Snow expected to hit Denver Friday

A sprinkling of snow is expected in Denver Thursday night and Friday, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted. A 20% chance of rain begins Thursday with strong winds up to 17 mph. Overnight Thursday rain and snow are possible before 10 p.m. at a 60% chance. Accumulation of snow is expected to be less than a half inch.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver could see up to an inch of snow

Several feet of snow is expected to fall in Colorado's high country from Thursday night into Friday, and Denver could get its first measurable snow since April. The city has gone 231 consecutive days without snow. The record is 235 consecutive days, set in 1887. Thursday's potential snowfall would be the city's latest measurable snowfall on record, which was previously set on Nov. 21, 1934, according to the National Weather Service. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

25 people displaced after apartment fire in Wheat Ridge

A fire broke out in the basement of a Wheat Ridge apartment building Wednesday morning, leading to the displacement of 25 residents, according to fire officials. The fire began at around 6:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of Otis Street near Lake Rhonda. West Metro Fire Rescue and the Arvada Fire Protection District responded to the blaze.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Skier dead after collision on Eldora Mountain

A skier died after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain on Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. They found an unconscious 60-year-old man lying on the ground in the trees along the "Hot Dog Alley" ski run.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
City
Boulder, CO
County
Clear Creek County, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 shot, wounded at Rocky Mountain National Park

A park ranger and another person were shot following an exchange of gunfire outside of Rocky Mountain National Park, officials said. The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a park ranger made a traffic stop near the park's Fall River entrance on U.S. Highway 34. The people in the vehicle were involved in a high-speed chase earlier in the day, said Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for the park. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Denver Gazette

Routine maintenance will disrupt several RTD light rail lines on Saturday

Several of the Regional Transportation District's light rail lines will be disrupted for routine maintenance on Saturday. The company's E line between the Arapahoe at Village Center and Southmoor stations and the R line between Lincoln and Dayton stations will be impacted. Bus shuttles will be available for riders impacted by the closures, according to the transportation district.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man killed in Eldora skiing accident identified

The skier who died on Tuesday morning after colliding into a tree at Eldora Mountain has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Williams of Nederland, according to the Boulder County Coroner's Office. Authorities were notified about the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found Williams lying on the ground along the...
NEDERLAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Weather#Miners Candle
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Cool and cloudy Tuesday

Tuesday is expected to bring warmer weather to Denver than Monday's freezing temperatures with highs in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted. Temperatures are likely to hit 50 degrees Tuesday with decreasing cloud cover, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop to 28 degrees with...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy