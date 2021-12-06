ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Maryland Health Dept. Website Taken Offline in ‘Network Security Incident’

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago

The Maryland Department of Health website went offline over the weekend after what department officials reportedly said was a “network security breach.”

The Washington Post first reported that the outage was possibly due to a ransomware attack.

As of Monday afternoon, the website redirected to Maryland’s general government website and the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard’s most recent statistics are from Friday. On Monday, the dashboard posted the following message: “MDH is experiencing a server outage. Data will be updated as soon as possible.”

Andy Owen, spokesman for the department, said in a statement that the Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating the incident:

The Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating a network security incident involving the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken.

The post Maryland Health Dept. Website Taken Offline in ‘Network Security Incident’ appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa Dept. of Public Health no longer collecting certain COVID-19 data

At least two eastern Iowa holiday light displays are now open to the public. US Marine from Waterloo receives award for saving child. A U.S. Marine Sergeant and Waterloo-native received a medal Wednesday for saving a child he found struggling to stay above rising water levels in a drainage canal earlier this year.
WATERLOO, IA
physicianspractice.com

Healthcare website security measures to consider

With proper planning, your healthcare website can serve as a powerful marketing tool while still protecting patient data. Your healthcare organization’s website is one of the most critical elements of your marketing strategy. By now, you likely understand that your website serves as your digital front door, sharing information about your services, providers, locations, and more.
INTERNET
Gazette

Maryland health department rocked by cyberattack

The Maryland Department of Health warned employees not to use government-issued laptops and desktops after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend. A bulletin instructed employees to "immediately stop" using desktop computers and laptops issued by the agency, according to the Washington Post. Workers would be given assigned workstations in the interim, the bulletin added.
MARYLAND STATE
ithaca.com

Health Dept. encourages boosters, vaccines as new COVID variant emerges

The Tompkins County Health Department is recommending all vaccinated individuals 18 and over to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The boosters are authorized for anyone in that age group who received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. The Health Department recommends the booster to “help maximize protection from COVID-19, extend the vaccine’s durability, and protect our community against the virus.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
stateofreform.com

Deadline for MCHRC health equity grant extended amid ‘network security incident’

A “network security incident” at the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has caused delays for the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (MCHRC), according to an email from MCHRC executive director Mark Luckner this morning. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The...
HEALTH
allongeorgia.com

Dept of Public Health Says Omicron Variant Detected in Georgia Resident

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has been notified of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. The individual recently traveled from South Africa and was in Georgia for two days before traveling on to New Jersey where the testing and sequencing were done.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Department Of Health’s Website Compromised After Cyberattack; COVID Metrics Not Updated Due To ‘Server Outage’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend, officials said Sunday. The department’s website was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen. The cyberattack also took away the resources the website normally has available, including the pages inviting Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections. The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken, according to the Maryland Department of Health. On Monday, the agency did not update the state’s COVID-19 metrics and referred to a “server outage.” “Data will be updated as soon as possible,” the department said.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Department Security Breach Not As Bad As Initially Feared, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cyber attack that targeted the Maryland Department of Health over the weekend isn’t as bad as initially feared, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. The breach took the Department of Health’s website offline, forcing the agency to redirect visitors to the state’s flagship website while investigators took stock of the situation to understand the extent of the intrusion. “Our system was compromised, but at this point it appears to be much, much less intrusive and with a much better outcome than we were afraid might be the case,” Gov. Hogan said. “We don’t believe that any data was sacrificed,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Network Security#Dept#Taken Offline#The Washington Post#Covid 19 Data Dashboard#Maryland Health Dept
KFVS12

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department reported 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 1. o Female: Three girls under the age of 10, two girls in their teens, one woman in her 20s. o Male: one boy under the age of 10, one boy in his...
ELDORADO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Philly

Court To Decide If Pennsylvania Schools’ Mask Order Is Legal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The legality of an order by Pennsylvania’s acting state health secretary that requires masks in K-12 schools and child care facilities will be decided by the state Supreme Court after the two sides argue their respective positions before the justices Wednesday. The high court just last week ordered that the directive, which took effect in early September, remain in place while they consider a legal challenge from the state Senate’s highest ranking leader and others. The masking order was set to expire last Saturday under a 4-1 decision by Commonwealth Court that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam lacked authority to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Department Of Health Reports Jump In COVID Cases Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Department of Health reported a big jump in COVID cases across the city. Chicago is now averaging 903 new coronavirus cases every day. That’s up 73% from last week. Loyola University Medical Center just successfully treated and discharged it’s 2000th COVID patient. It comes as 35 new COVID patients were admitted to the hospital. That’s a jump of 169% in a month. However, hospitalizations in the city are down about 40%. One area of concern is Region 7, which includes hospitals in Will and Kankakee counties. Less than 7% of ICU beds are now available there. That’s the lowest in the state.
CHICAGO, IL
Curry Coastal Pilot

Hunter joins Curry Health Network

Kyle Hunter recently joined Curry Health Network in Gold Beach. Before moving to Gold Beach, Hunter was regional director of patient safety for a hospital system in Wisconsin, where most of her duties were administrative. At CHN, Hunter will return to a more hands-on experience as administrator and chief nursing officer.
GOLD BEACH, OR
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
89
Followers
162
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy