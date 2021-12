The Marion County Board of County Commissioners (MCBOCC) will finally hear John Rudnianyn’s rezoning request of property on Dec. 7. The request was originally scheduled to be brought before the MCBOCC by Director of Growth Services Mary Elizabeth Burgess on Nov. 16 but was pulled from the agenda by Burgess at the start of her comments to the board.

