To potentially score so the crowd could roar, we need that second group to really be able to produce. Ojiako has to be able to deal with screen and rolls, slipped screens, etc...and ultimately score. Maddox, Pedulla and N'Gessan are going to be future leaders as well. They need responsibilities on their shoulders. We are going to get in foul trouble or struggle against pressure and those three need to be able to relieve starters..or push starters.

BASKETBALL ・ 3 DAYS AGO