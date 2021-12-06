ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you have what it takes to be an astronaut?

By Kate Golembiewski
Cover picture for the articleAstronauts have one of the most competitive jobs in the world — 18,300 people applied to be part of NASA’s 2017 class of astronauts, and only 12 made the final cut. But the process of finding astronauts with “the right stuff” has changed over time, and a lot of us Earthlings...

The Independent

NASA's newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA’s newest X-ray observatory rocketed into orbit Thursday to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe.SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its $188 million mission from Kennedy Space Center It’s called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarization Explorer. Scientists said the observatory — actually three telescopes in one — will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” Brian Ramsey, NASA's deputy principal scientist, said this week.Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project. ___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Read More Beyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksBeyond Ukraine, plenty of issues for Biden-Putin talksNASA's 10 new astronauts: pilots, doctor, physicist, cyclist
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy.com

How DART will help NASA combat doomsday asteroids

As if 2021 wasn’t chaotic enough, an asteroid is currently careening its way into our neighborhood this week. But despite what doomsdayers and internet memes suggest, we don’t have much to worry about concerning 4660 Nereus. NASA classifies asteroids or comets that come within 1.3 astronomical units (AU;...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

New NASA Mission Will Help Unlock The Secrets Of Extreme Cosmic Objects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Space is filled with interesting phenomena we don’t fully understand, but NASA is launching a mission early Thursday morning that hopes to make a dent in that by studying some of the most energetic, most dramatic, and most violent objects in space, such as black holes and neutron stars. The first X-ray mission of its kind, the IXPE spacecraft, hopes to uncover hidden details of our universe. On Dec. 9, NASA is scheduled to launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE spacecraft, which will help unlock the secrets to some of the most extreme objects in the...
MIAMI, FL
Guion Bluford
Person
Valentina Tereshkova
CBS Denver

Coloradan Nichole Ayers Chosen For NASA’s New Astronaut Candidate Class

(CBS4) – NASA has selected a 32-year-old woman who calls Colorado home as one of 10 new astronauts as it looks ahead to the moon and Mars. The space agency on Monday introduced Nichole Ayers along with three other woman and six men during a ceremony at Ellington Field in Houston, home to Mission Control and the astronaut corps. Nichole Ayers waves as she is introduced at the NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate announcement event on Monday. (credit: THOMAS SHEA/AFP via Getty Images) More than 12,000 applied for the coveted spots in the astronaut candidate class. The 10 selected are in their 30s...
COLORADO STATE
#Space Travel#Astronauts#Mathematics#Americans#Smithsonian#Mercury
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Native Named In NASA’s 2021 Astronaut Class

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities native is among the 10 members of NASA’s 2021 astronaut class. Dr. Anil Menon, 45, of Minneapolis, is part of the space agency’s first astronaut class in four years. He and the other nine members were named at an event Monday near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Menon, a lieutenant colonel in U.S. Air Force, will report to duty in January, beginning two years of training at the Johnson Space Center. He’ll learn about operating and maintaining the International Space Station, develop skills in robotics, learn to fly a supersonic...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SlashGear

Rocket Lab Neutron Launch Vehicle revealed with ‘Hungry Hippo’ tech

Putting satellites, cargo, and astronauts into space is an expensive proposition. As a result, all the private companies working with NASA are attempting to reuse some of the rocket hardware to help reduce the cost of launches. SpaceX is the best-known company in the private space industry, with its Falcon 9 rockets being routinely reused. While SpaceX may be the best known, it’s certainly not the only private company working to put satellites and other cargo into orbit as efficiently and cheaply as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cyclingutah.com

Christina Birch selected for the NASA Astronaut Class of 2021

The USA Cycling National Team Member will begin training for potential missions to the moon and work on the International Space Station. HOUSTON, Texas (December 7, 2021) — USA Cycling National Team member and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Long Team member Christina Birch, Ph.D. (Gilbert, Ariz.), has been selected for the Astronaut Class of 2021. Birch has represented the U.S. at multiple World Championships, is a three-time World Cup Medalist, two-time Pan American Games Gold Medalist, and an 11-time National Champion. Now, she will start a new adventure off the bike as she begins her two-year Astronaut Candidate (ASCAN) training in January for the Artemis missions: the goal being to return to the moon.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX will launch a new X-ray space telescope for NASA Thursday. Here's how to watch live.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a new space observatory for NASA overnight and you can watch the action live online. The private spaceflight company will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) on one of its previously flown Falcon 9 rockets. The frequent flier is scheduled to blast off at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center here in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Next Web

Why can’t we just put a space station on the Moon already?

Curious Kids is a series by The Conversation that gives children the chance to have their questions about the world answered by experts. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to [email protected] and make sure you include the asker’s first name, age and town or city. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we’ll do our very best.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy.com

Celebrating 60 years of human spaceflight

Before leaving Earth for the International Space Station (ISS) last April, three smartly dressed spacemen — Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov, and Mark Vande Hei — took time from their training to pause for a moment of reflection. In the half-gloom of a tiny office in Star City, Russia, they surveyed a faded world map, archaic telephones, and a clock perpetually halted at the instant of its owner’s death. Later, as their greatcoats held back the chill of an early Moscow spring, they laid a splash of red blooms at a grave embedded in the brickwork of the city’s Kremlin Necropolis.
NASA

