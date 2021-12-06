ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Riley Nash, Panthers' Kevin Connauton placed on waivers

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VCk3_0dFWJGgI00
Winnipeg Jets forward Riley Nash Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Winnipeg Jets placed Riley Nash on waivers. The Florida Panthers put Kevin Connauton on waivers as well after announcing that Gustav Forsling will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip.

Nash, 32, hasn’t played in over two weeks and has zero points in 15 games so far this season. A player who was once a perfect bottom-six center, capable of checking the opponent’s best and chipping in some offense, Nash now looks like he’s on his way out of the league. He’s averaged fewer than nine minutes of ice time when he has been in the Winnipeg lineup, so at this point it makes more sense to give a younger player an opportunity. That, and the Jets are facing a potential suspension for Neal Pionk, meaning they could require some additional defensive depth in the coming days.

Still, he costs only $750K and is a pending free agent, so there certainly wouldn’t be much risk if a team thought Nash could still hold his own at the NHL level. He does have more than 600 games of NHL experience, certainly enough to make him at least a bit intriguing to other teams.

Connauton meanwhile has suited up in 13 games for the Panthers this season after inking a one-year, two-way deal in the offseason. Simply defensive depth at this point in his career, the 31-year-old hasn’t been an NHL regular since the 2018-19 season. In the years since he’s played just 28 games at the highest level, recording just two points in that time.

He too could be claimed if a team is desperate for some defensive help, but more likely he’ll clear as he did last season.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers' Anthony Duclair day-to-day after unexpected scratch

The Florida Panthers lost Friday night against the Washington Capitals in part because of an Alex Ovechkin hat trick, but they went into the game down one of their best forwards after winger Anthony Duclair was unexpectedly pulled from warmups and scratched. Now, interim head coach Andrew Brunette says Duclair...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza suspended six games for kneeing Jets' Neal Pionk

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety Tuesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. In determining the length of the suspension, according to the explanation video, the department does take into account the play leading up to this that resulted in a two-game suspension for Pionk.
NHL
FanSided

Referees Didn’t Protect the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunday’s Loss

The Winnipeg Jets proved to the hockey community on Sunday night that they are a disgrace to hockey after what they did to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in what felt like forever, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a game in regulation. What’s even more surprising than that, is the disrespect they received from the Winnipeg Jets and the referees, who should be ashamed of themselves.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Nash
Person
Neal Pionk
Person
Gustav Forsling
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Kevin Connauton
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Capitals, Penguins, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, & Kings

This latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the past two days (Friday/Saturday) since the NHL took a one-day break for American Thanksgiving. Scoring highlights this entry with lots more player and team stats and milestones from around the NHL. Ovechkin Goals Fuel the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is tied...
NHL
SportsGrid

The Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on injured reserve

The Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on injured reserve, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Barkov was injured when he was hit in the knee by Scott Mayfield of the Islanders. Mayfield was assessed a five-minute major for the knee-on-knee hit, but that doesn’t make up for Barkov now being out of the lineup for the past four games.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: 1st-Place Panthers 'Dialed In' Heading into D.C.

Thanksgiving has long been about more than just turkey in the NHL. An historically intriguing statistical indicator of how the league's postseason picture could shake out come April, just about 77% of teams that have held onto playoff spots at U.S. Thanksgiving during the salary cap era have wound up maintaining those spots and playing beyond Game 82.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Panthers
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(ME): Should The Oilers Claim Riley Nash?

14 years later and the Edmonton Oilers have an opportunity to get Riley Nash on their roster. The Winnipeg Jets have placed Nash, formerly a No. 21 overall draft pick of the Oilers, on waivers. Nash was one of those Oilers Who Never Was, like Mathieu Lombardi or David Vyborny....
NHL
WNCT

Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Nino Niederreiter had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 16 saves for Carolina, in […]
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Lightning claim Riley Nash off waivers from Jets, Oilers waive Brendan Perlini

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed veteran centre Riley Nash off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets, while the Edmonton Oilers have waived winger Brendan Perlini. Nash, 32, had no points in 15 games for the Jets this season and was a healthy scratch for the team's past five games. The depth centre has 63 goals and 172 points in 593 games with the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Bruins and Jets in his career and also skated in two playoff games with the Maple Leafs last season. He signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Jets for this season.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Lose Veteran Forward to Waivers; Picked up by TBL

The Winnipeg Jets made an interesting roster move on Monday as they waived summer free agent signing Riley Nash. The thirty-two-year-old forward was brought to the Jets as a depth signing this offseason. He signed a one-year deal with an average annual value of $750,000, but unfortunately, Nash only appeared in 15 out of 24 games with Winnipeg and had not registered a point this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s J.J. Watt News

In late October, the Cardinals announced that defensive end J.J. Watt would undergo shoulder surgery that could potentially end his season. Though it’s only been a little over a month since Watt went under the knife, the former Defensive Player of the Year is already thinking about a comeback. On...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bizarre object found on field during Raiders-Chiefs game

Strange things are happening with the Las Vegas Raiders’ playing surface during Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Just before a play in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, Raiders defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson seemingly jumped into the neutral zone before the Chiefs snapped the ball. However, he had good reason — NBC cameras caught him holding up what appeared to be a metal object he’d spotted on the turf.
NFL
NESN

Maple Leafs-Jets Game Turns Into Bloodbath; Dirty Plays Abound

The Battle of Alberta might not be the biggest rivalry between two Canadian teams anymore. No, that title might now belong to the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs. The two teams, dating back to before this season, haven’t liked each other. Neal Pionk attempting to flatten Mitch Marner on an empty-netter attempt last season helped ramp up the tensions between the two sides, and things got downright nasty Sunday in Manitoba.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Devils claim Nathan Bastian off waivers from Kraken

Welcome back, Nathan. The New Jersey Devils have claimed Nathan Bastian off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, bringing back the player they lost in the expansion draft. Bastian, 23, never seemed like a player that would make it through waivers, given the mix of size, draft pedigree and relative youth that he brings. A second-round pick in 2016, he played 41 games for the Devils last season, scoring ten points and forming a nice line with longtime teammate Michael McLeod.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

611
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy