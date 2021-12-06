Jets' Riley Nash, Panthers' Kevin Connauton placed on waivers

Winnipeg Jets forward Riley Nash Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Winnipeg Jets placed Riley Nash on waivers. The Florida Panthers put Kevin Connauton on waivers as well after announcing that Gustav Forsling will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip.

Nash, 32, hasn’t played in over two weeks and has zero points in 15 games so far this season. A player who was once a perfect bottom-six center, capable of checking the opponent’s best and chipping in some offense, Nash now looks like he’s on his way out of the league. He’s averaged fewer than nine minutes of ice time when he has been in the Winnipeg lineup, so at this point it makes more sense to give a younger player an opportunity. That, and the Jets are facing a potential suspension for Neal Pionk, meaning they could require some additional defensive depth in the coming days.

Still, he costs only $750K and is a pending free agent, so there certainly wouldn’t be much risk if a team thought Nash could still hold his own at the NHL level. He does have more than 600 games of NHL experience, certainly enough to make him at least a bit intriguing to other teams.

Connauton meanwhile has suited up in 13 games for the Panthers this season after inking a one-year, two-way deal in the offseason. Simply defensive depth at this point in his career, the 31-year-old hasn’t been an NHL regular since the 2018-19 season. In the years since he’s played just 28 games at the highest level, recording just two points in that time.

He too could be claimed if a team is desperate for some defensive help, but more likely he’ll clear as he did last season.