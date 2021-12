YOUNGSTOWN — The city has partnered with Service Line Warranties of America to offer service line repair plans to homeowners. The SLWA Service Line warranty program protects against damage to pipes on Youngstown city homeowners’ property. Repairs to pipes are not covered by basic homeowners insurance or by the city. If a line is in need of repair, homeowners can call the SLWA’s 24-hour hotline, and a local, licensed contractor will be dispatched.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO