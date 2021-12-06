ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Raskin faced a year of grief and purpose after his son's death and the Capitol attack

By Caitlin Gibson
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jamie Raskin revisits those shattered days of January, what surfaces in his memory are the sounds. Among them: a hideous pounding, the hammering of an enraged mob trying to violently force its way onto the floor of the House of Representatives, bashing some unseen, heavy thing against the central doors...

TIME

Facing a Billion-Dollar Shutdown, Congress Can’t Even Agree How to Procrastinate

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Welcome to Washington, currently home to an octogenarian staring contest that will determine whether the military will stand ready, inspectors will check the food heading to holiday tables and families shuffle through busy airports with TSA screeners working with pay—or not.
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
Sarah Bloom Raskin
Jamie Raskin
Lucy Mcbath
cnyhomepage.com

Senator Bob Dole to lie in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced additional details for the lying in state for Senator Robert J. Dole on December 7. Lying in state refers to the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a...
MSNBC

Senate Republicans change their minds, decide mean tweets matter

By any sensible measure, Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, is an excellent choice. As Yair Rosenberg recently explained, Lipstadt's record leaves little doubt about her qualifications: The scholar has, among other things, published several books...
The Atlantic

What the GOP Does to Its Own Dissenters

Late at night on the second Tuesday of January, Peter Meijer, a 33-year-old freshman congressman from West Michigan, paced the half-unpacked rooms of his new rental apartment in Washington, D.C., dreading the decision he would soon have to make. Six days earlier, Meijer had pulled a smoke hood over his...
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
POLITICO

House progressives will call for Lauren Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments after making anti-Muslim remarks about Ilhan Omar.

House leadership has yet to say what they'll do about this situation. Sending support: Controversy over Islamophobic remarks by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) escalated further Wednesday as a group of House progressives prepared a statement calling for Boebert to be stripped of her committee assignments and supported Omar, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
