Any word on Vice?

By OrangeEffect

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeems like he would be one of the coaching...





Any questions?

EMPORIA — Blue Valley Northwest might have been playing in its first state championship game in school history, but the Huskies looked like they had been there many times before in their 41-21 win over Derby on Saturday at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium. The Huskies jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead against the Panthers, who had won six of the last eight 6A crowns, and never trailed.
FOOTBALL


TheSabre.com Podcast: Into The Unknown

The Virginia football program received some shocking news Thursday when Bronco Mendenhall announced he would step down after the upcoming bowl game, ending a six-year tenure that saw him lead UVA to regular bowl eligibility and the 2019 ACC Coastal Division Champions. TheSabre.com Podcast reacts to the news. You can...
COLLEGE SPORTS


Tech almost never does well when they are favored

Basketball or football, historically we do a better job rising to the occasion when we are underdogs. Players are streaky and you can’t blame them for having a bad day on offense. Playing the defense they played yesterday is pitiful.
BASKETBALL


Coach D'Amour with another softball commit today

Emily Legette, class of 2023, lefthanded power hitter and the Miami Herald's Softball Player of the Year. Yes, it just high school, but a .608 batting average and NO strikeouts during the season. Her twitter shows some real bombs. Welcome to Hokie Nation, Emily!!!. [Post edited by VTChip at 12/05/2021...
SPORTS


We likely to learn who OC is he Mon am

Hoping we can hold on to this current recruiting class. Just conjecture but -- BEST2VT 12/03/2021 5:51PM. I'd think not having a coach on the hot seat is a recruiting plus ** -- Happy Dog 12/03/2021 6:50PM. 👍. And makes me hopeful some other kids might reopen their recruitment --...
FOOTBALL


Shane

I'd rather not play either of those teams now. Let the paint dry a little.** -- VTFelix 12/03/2021 11:52AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
SPORTS


Inside The Numbers: The 2021 Virginia Tech Offense

Today we’ll cover some of the various things that stood out to me when reviewing Virginia Tech’s 2021 season offensive grades on Pro Football Focus. Sure, the Hokies still have a bowl game to play, but humor me as I try to find something interesting to talk about as we wait to learn who new head coach Brent Pry will hire for his coaching staff.
COLLEGE SPORTS


Gobblers, a humorous exchange happened at The Firm yesterday I thought you

Would enjoy. Strother was in the Cappuccino Lounge in our office yesterday acting somewhat. boisterous concerning the hiring a Coach Poindexter as our head whistle. The Firm's lone Gobbler (our IT Specialist) happened to be walking by. Without missing a beat the young Gobbler stated the following. "Mr. Scott, when it comes to Commonwealth College Football please tell Coach Dex this message. Meet the new boss, same as his old Boss." Even Strother Scott had no retort and he gets paid by the word.
FOOTBALL


You nailed it

In general, another year of college isn't going to show a scout something they didn't already know. Exceptions for players overcoming injury or limited snaps with something to prove. These borderline draft players likely benefit the most by dedicating the next several months to gain an extra pound or carve off a tenth in the 40 to try to separate themselves from the others in the huge pack of borderline players. The risk of course is that they could be giving up a great year of college ball to never play a meaningful snap again.
FOOTBALL


Diaz to UVA- HOOS ARE BACK

Does he like zima? He appears to like tougher things than Hooville. ** -- Hokie`79 12/06/2021 11:54AM. But what would Manny come up with for a turnover chain in Charlottesville? ** -- EDGEMAN 12/06/2021 11:26AM. String together a Brie chain and pop a Zima after each turn over ** --...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL


That makes it hard to hate ND. Kelly made it easy.

So how do our ND friends feel about BK leaving & the hire of Freeman? -- Hokester 12/03/2021 09:51AM. If feel like one of the munchkins singing “Ding dong the witch is dead” -- PaNDalum 12/03/2021 6:53PM. My ND friend here at work is fine with it. Obviously some uncertainty...
SPORTS


I forgot Dunkenberger is an assistant at Miami now.

Still looking confused as ever on the sideline. Still losing close games, even though I don't know if you can blame her for that, she isn't the head coach. Just because of the fact that she is an assistant coach there now, I hope we destroy them when we play them. I have a lot of respect for Katie Meier but not for Dunkenberger. The majority of our downfall was on her terms as a head coach. Still think Bonnie recommended her on purpose as a get back at Weaver. Just my opinion though.
MIAMI, FL

