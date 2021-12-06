Just tell him that not only Venables is leaving, but also Dabo, their AD...

Havent missed it, just in a long series of meetings today... -- GCHokie34 12/06/2021 1:01PM. Well, I've gone through posts. I've Searched "debrief" and "GCHokie34", and -- Stork 12/06/2021 11:05AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I’m thinking that the Marve hire gives us more $ to spend on an OC. -- Hokie_Dawg 12/07/2021 6:42PM. Come on, that is just crazy talk. Why the heck would he come VT?? ** -- justolerable 12/07/2021 8:33PM. We can pay him more than he is scheduled to make...
How many times has Tony Elliott lost to VT? He's the new HC... ** -- Wizk80 12/08/2021 4:21PM. Elliott will lose to VT in future, because that is what happens ** -- HOKIE-ED 12/08/2021 7:25PM. Cant be a good sign for Poindexter to turn down. Seems like a big promo...
Thank god. Not that it will help turn the season around this late ** -- HokieNerd 12/05/2021 1:33PM. All good teams open up on offense nowadays, including Bama. -- NoHuddle 12/05/2021 2:34PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Yeah, Duke and the Hoowahs are appear to be talking with Elliott. ** -- RJHokie 12/05/2021 12:41PM. Saban loses coordinators all the time. He hardly seems to mind. -- Maroon Baboon 12/05/2021 1:44PM. That'll make for some good football when Saban retires and Dabo takes over ** -- TexasGobbler 12/05/2021...
So how do our ND friends feel about BK leaving & the hire of Freeman? -- Hokester 12/03/2021 09:51AM. If feel like one of the munchkins singing “Ding dong the witch is dead” -- PaNDalum 12/03/2021 6:53PM. My ND friend here at work is fine with it. Obviously some uncertainty...
Miami billionaire exploring building a new stadium at Coral Gables HS 🔗 -- Stech 12/05/2021 4:18PM. Doesn't hurt if the billionaire is the father in law of the football coach -- Mercury 12/07/2021 09:31AM. Maybe go up with a parking garage, leave a tailgate area that people can -- Stech...
And even better later in the season. Not sure what turned the switch on. ** -- atlhokie1 12/07/2021 08:41AM. I think Gunner stays loyal to the good guys! Just a hunch. ** -- BEST2VT 12/06/2021 3:15PM. UNC is probably only hiring him to get the inside scoop on VT --...
Miami hasn’t fired Manny yet. But they just named Mario Cristobol headcoach ** -- BobG 12/05/2021 1:08PM. I missed that! I figured Clemson would be better than Miami for an AD ** -- njhokie06 12/05/2021 3:02PM. Co-head coaches. It'll be all the rage by 2030. The U on the cutting...
I'm all about giving some more time but Brent was already killing it three years in (on recruiting that is) and we're not yet even sniffing those levels. But more time would be fair. Having said that and in year five we're not yet fully loaded with four stars, then...
“My parents never liked my boyfriend – but perhaps they were right about him, much as I hate to admit it. They never took to him from the beginning, but I was a snotty teenager and thought I knew better. It was also part of my rebellion against them, when I decided I loved him and left home to move in with him. Now it looks as if my decisions were very wrong.
The Gatorade bath. A football tradition as old as football … or at the very least Gatorade. It doesn’t matter how cold it is, how much you won by, or whether it’s Cool Blue or Fruit Punch, after a big win, the ol’ ball coach has to keep their head on a swivel lest they be drenched by a cooler of sticky electrolyte sugar water. Gross? For sure, but it pales in comparison to the stunt Duke’s Mayo is pulling ahead of this year’s hotly anticipated Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Skilyr Hicks, a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” died on Monday at the age of 23. According to a report, Hicks was found dead at a friend’s home in South Carolina. Hicks’ mother, Jodi, told TMZ that her daughter will live on through her music...
Comments / 0