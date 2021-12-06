What is a cleanfluencer? - Hot Topics

At the 2019 Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan, Suchi Reddy—founder of the interdisciplinary firm Reddymade—invited visitors to step away from the chaotic week and spend 10 uninterrupted minutes in three different rooms—no phones, no chit chat. Each space had comparable set ups but a totally unique vibe (different materials, furniture, colors, lighting), and participants were asked to wear a bracelet that would measure their physiological response to each environment. Afterwards, that data was translated into a sort of watercolor that captured their internal response, identifying the space in which they felt the most calm.
Comments / 0