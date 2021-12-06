Totally agree

Houston, TX - A strange feeling settled over the offices of NRG Stadium and the Houston Texans this past week. “It was weird, man…” observed one unnamed staffer “There was a sense of something we haven’t felt…since…maybe the preseason. No, wait, even more recent than that…Week 1!!! Holy cow…er, holy Easterby…whoops. The most Holy and Blessed One doesn’t like hearing that reference ever since someone accidentally emailed the 2nd Surah of the Koran to him by mistake. Anyway, yeah, that is it. Actual, honest-to-[Easterby]…JOY!!!. No more slogging through painful game footage. No more ‘you guys suck so bad in your play, you’ll be lucky to be competitive in a game, much less achieve something like a win’ demotivational talks. It is strange, but so, so nice.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO