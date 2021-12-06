ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Totally agree

By hokiewasp
 2 days ago

Obviously, you aren't wrong for voicing that opinion. However, I love -- davidcm 12/06/2021 12:12PM. You obviously were not around in 1980 when VT got an invite to the Peach -- vtox1 12/06/2021 7:27PM. I'm just wondering how that many bowls actually stay in business -- I85Hokie 12/06/2021 10:14AM

Battle Red Blog

Totally Not Fake News: Victory for All

Houston, TX - A strange feeling settled over the offices of NRG Stadium and the Houston Texans this past week. “It was weird, man…” observed one unnamed staffer “There was a sense of something we haven’t felt…since…maybe the preseason. No, wait, even more recent than that…Week 1!!! Holy cow…er, holy Easterby…whoops. The most Holy and Blessed One doesn’t like hearing that reference ever since someone accidentally emailed the 2nd Surah of the Koran to him by mistake. Anyway, yeah, that is it. Actual, honest-to-[Easterby]…JOY!!!. No more slogging through painful game footage. No more ‘you guys suck so bad in your play, you’ll be lucky to be competitive in a game, much less achieve something like a win’ demotivational talks. It is strange, but so, so nice.”
NFL
+1. I agree with your list

Knowing our luck we get a Tom O'Brien instead of Tom Herman or Bob O'Brien ** -- HokieBrazil 11/29/2021 2:40PM. Imagine VT 1-5 against UVA for the next 6 years..... no thanks ** -- NoHuddle 11/29/2021 2:47PM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gawd this is regional again

Every Hokie in DMV, Richmond and 757 is stoked for the pinstripe and Penn State. Amazing it appears the folks in SWVA are not excited and rather go to south. PSU and VT would be a sell out and of course alot of press between franklin and pry. and playing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
We likely to learn who OC is he Mon am

Hoping we can hold on to this current recruiting class. Just conjecture but -- BEST2VT 12/03/2021 5:51PM. I'd think not having a coach on the hot seat is a recruiting plus ** -- Happy Dog 12/03/2021 6:50PM. 👍. And makes me hopeful some other kids might reopen their recruitment
FOOTBALL
Reflections On The Justin Fuente Era

It’s the end of the season, so I’m getting my opinions out. Or maybe more accurately, I’m getting out my reactionary opinions to other folks’ opinions I’ve seen in media and talk pieces. They probably aren’t worth much more than the electrons bringing them to you. It was just January 2019 when I wrote about how I felt Fuente and Foster would get things turned around. That didn’t exactly come to fruition.
FOOTBALL
Gobblers, a humorous exchange happened at The Firm yesterday I thought you

Would enjoy. Strother was in the Cappuccino Lounge in our office yesterday acting somewhat. boisterous concerning the hiring a Coach Poindexter as our head whistle. The Firm's lone Gobbler (our IT Specialist) happened to be walking by. Without missing a beat the young Gobbler stated the following. "Mr. Scott, when it comes to Commonwealth College Football please tell Coach Dex this message. Meet the new boss, same as his old Boss." Even Strother Scott had no retort and he gets paid by the word.
FOOTBALL
Portal

I think you are under selling N'Guessan. Compare him to Aluma as Soph -- VTKev80 12/08/2021 1:19PM. Yes, he is more athletic but they play different positions. David is a 4 -- catdaddy 12/08/2021 6:15PM. Yeah...thus why Im concerned about taking a project big with this class
SPORTS
He worked wonders at LSU…

Thank god. Not that it will help turn the season around this late ** -- HokieNerd 12/05/2021 1:33PM. All good teams open up on offense nowadays, including Bama. -- NoHuddle 12/05/2021 2:34PM.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Football
Sports
Saban is pure evil.

Yeah, Duke and the Hoowahs are appear to be talking with Elliott. ** -- RJHokie 12/05/2021 12:41PM. Saban loses coordinators all the time. He hardly seems to mind. -- Maroon Baboon 12/05/2021 1:44PM. That'll make for some good football when Saban retires and Dabo takes over ** -- TexasGobbler 12/05/2021
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Crawfish Boxes

Totally Not Fake News: Time for “The Show”

New York, NY - There is a sense of anticipation and excitement in the league offices. A new year, a new season, and a new CBA to be had. “Ain’t seen this kinda excitement around here since 2016. That was a good year, when we pulled together and elevated our game to high levels of success. Major win for us. A bit of a struggle, but we came through in the end. Of course, you are only as good as your last win. Gotta build on that success,” observed one veteran league official.
MLB
Shane

I'd rather not play either of those teams now. Let the paint dry a little.** -- VTFelix 12/03/2021 11:52AM.
SPORTS
LSU, Kelly agree to contract

UNDATED (AP) — LSU and newly hired coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. Kelly has coached at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the Fighting Irish. Kelly replaces Ed Orgeron, who posted a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cutcliffe, Duke Agree on Separation

DURHAM – Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King announced on Sunday the school and head football coach David Cutcliffe have reached a mutual agreement for separation. "After some detailed and amiable discussions with Nina King, we've mutually decided that it is the right time for change in...
DURHAM, NC
Stoops agrees to extension through 2028

Cardinal Mooney product and Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has agreed to a contract extension through 2028. The deal continues to include guaranteed extensions of one year for seven win seasons and two years for 10 wins seasons. Stoops is 58-53 in nine seasons at Kentucky.
FOOTBALL
I agree with both of those statements.

I also think Murphy can be a little of a defensive liability at times. But in general, he's been ok so far. Cattoor isn't a primary ball handler, but against most teams not named Memphis, he'll be okay enough to run the offense.
NBA
Should Have Indicated TIC!!!!!

No link, photo or explanation. What is with this board today? ** -- whatIpostlike 12/06/2021 12:42PM. Could do independent research but easier to complain and be apathetic -- Happy Dog 12/06/2021 12:44PM. .speaking of.......here's a photo of bronco being escorted out of hooville: -- squarerootofone 12/06/2021 11:50AM. …because they changed
ANIMALS
Uncertainty Surrounds Virginia Football Class Of 2022 Following Mendenhall Resignation

The timing of Bronco Mendenhall’s resignation has put the University of Virginia football program in a difficult predicament when it comes to recruiting. Less than two weeks remain until the beginning of the Early Signing Period, which starts December 15 and ends December 17. While a Regular Signing Period remains in place and begins on Wednesday, February 2, the majority of recruits have signed early since the Early Signing Period began in 2017.
VIRGINIA STATE
Any word on Vice?

Seems like he would be one of the coaching staff Pry should try to retain. Are we going to have to wait to hear about an OC before moves on the offense are made?
NFL
I forgot Dunkenberger is an assistant at Miami now.

Still looking confused as ever on the sideline. Still losing close games, even though I don't know if you can blame her for that, she isn't the head coach. Just because of the fact that she is an assistant coach there now, I hope we destroy them when we play them. I have a lot of respect for Katie Meier but not for Dunkenberger. The majority of our downfall was on her terms as a head coach. Still think Bonnie recommended her on purpose as a get back at Weaver. Just my opinion though.
MIAMI, FL

