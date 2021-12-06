ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

I hope I'm wrong.....

By mygreenbaypackers Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut I don't have a good feeling about our...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

That's very unlikely to happen.

The ACC is very unlikely to ever get an alternate linear cable channel like the SEC and B1G have. Getting one linear cable channel out of ESPN was hard enough. ESPN just doesn't think the ACC has enough quality content to justify a second channel space. Heck, ESPN doesn't even put the ACC content they have on the main ACC Network channel. They just throw most of it up on the digital ACCNX.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope I#Acc#Midmajor
sportswar.com

Catching Up With Virginia Basketball Recruit Isaac Traudt

University of Virginia basketball recruit Isaac Traudt and the Grand Island High School (Grand Island, NE) boys varsity basketball team takes on Vashon on Friday, December 10. The matchup takes place at 2:00 p.m. EST and will be televised nationally by ESPNU. The Islanders have a challenging task taking down...
VIRGINIA STATE
sportswar.com

You nailed it

In general, another year of college isn't going to show a scout something they didn't already know. Exceptions for players overcoming injury or limited snaps with something to prove. These borderline draft players likely benefit the most by dedicating the next several months to gain an extra pound or carve off a tenth in the 40 to try to separate themselves from the others in the huge pack of borderline players. The risk of course is that they could be giving up a great year of college ball to never play a meaningful snap again.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Clemson's Elliott new UVA HC

Rumor on le sewer is that talks have hit a snag. Maybe uva lacks the -- Hokie`79 12/09/2021 3:02PM. I'm happy about this if true... His offense is not good unless -- BuffaloTraceHokie 12/09/2021 1:59PM. I think they are all jumping because Dabo is headed to the Raiders. ** --...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Question for those who watched the game last night on TV . . .

Was the game called by announcers that were "remote"? I was at the game, and there appeared to be no one from the network at the normal announcers location. I know that they did this last season, but had not noticed it any this year.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Brady inherited Burrow who was an average Joe in 2018 and turned him into

You could say the same about Saban now than when he was coaching the -- jdkhokie 12/05/2021 6:10PM. Not really. Brady didn’t assemble the LSU talent. It was handed to him. ** -- VTC 12/05/2021 6:20PM. Brady inherited Burrow who was an average Joe in 2018 and turned him into...
NFL
sportswar.com

TheSabre.com Fan Friday: NIL Opportunities

One of the more popular topics on the message boards of late has been related to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and its impact on Virginia. Obviously, fans have a lot of varying thoughts on the college sports landscape and how NIL fits into that. Regardless of those thoughts, however,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Talking Potential Virginia Tech Offensive Coaches

Yes, I know the question that everybody is asking. “What are you hearing about Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator search, or any potential offensive coaches for that matter?” I’ve put off writing about it in hopes that a few names would pop up, but I can’t delay it any longer, so let’s talk about it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

He worked wonders at LSU…

Thank god. Not that it will help turn the season around this late ** -- HokieNerd 12/05/2021 1:33PM. All good teams open up on offense nowadays, including Bama. -- NoHuddle 12/05/2021 2:34PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy