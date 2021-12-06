ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generating a realistic 3D world

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile standing in a kitchen, you push some metal bowls across the counter into the sink with a clang, and drape a towel over the back of a chair. In another room, it sounds like some precariously stacked wooden blocks fell over, and there's an epic toy car crash. These interactions...

NIH Director's Blog

Navigating the pitfalls of applying machine learning in genomics

The scale of genetic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, cheminformatic and proteomic data available today, coupled with easy-to-use machine learning (ML) toolkits, has propelled the application of supervised learning in genomics research. However, the assumptions behind the statistical models and performance evaluations in ML software frequently are not met in biological systems. In this Review, we illustrate the impact of several common pitfalls encountered when applying supervised ML in genomics. We explore how the structure of genomics data can bias performance evaluations and predictions. To address the challenges associated with applying cutting-edge ML methods to genomics, we describe solutions and appropriate use cases where ML modelling shows great potential.
COMPUTERS
MarketRealist

Scientists Build the First Living Robots That Can Reproduce

Biotech companies have come to the forefront, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As we become more dependent on biotech, investors are paying attention and following in the footsteps of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has invested heavily in the industry. One fascinating biotech project that's been grabbing headlines is the Xenobot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
singularityhub.com

How AI Is Deepening Our Understanding of the Brain

Artificial neural networks are famously inspired by their biological counterparts. Yet compared to human brains, these algorithms are highly simplified, even “cartoonish.”. Can they teach us anything about how the brain works?. For a panel at the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting this month, the answer is yes. Deep learning...
COMPUTERS
quantamagazine.org

AI Researchers Fight Noise by Turning to Biology

Artificial intelligence sees things we don’t — often to its detriment. While machines have gotten incredibly good at recognizing images, it’s still easy to fool them. Simply add a tiny amount of noise to the input images, undetectable to the human eye, and the AI suddenly classifies school buses, dogs or buildings as completely different objects, like ostriches.
SCIENCE
Keeping the unseen safe: Improving digital privacy for blind people

Blind people, like sighted people, post on Instagram, swipe on Tinder, and text photos of their children to a group chat. They also use photos to learn about their visual surroundings. Blind users often share images with identification software such as Microsoft's Seeing AI, Be My Eyes and TapTapSee to...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Grip or slip: Robots need a human sense of touch

How can humans instantly estimate the slipperiness of a surface and adjust their grip, for instance, when picking up a wet glass? Researchers from Delft University of Technology have, together with French and Australian colleagues, demonstrated that a (radial) strain of the skin of the fingertip is involved in the perception of slipperiness during initial contact. Robotics could use this information, for instance to improve prosthetics and grippers. The results have been been published in PNAS.
ENGINEERING
SEIHAI: The hierarchical AI that won the NeurIPS-2020 MineRL competition

In recent years, computational tools based on reinforcement learning have achieved remarkable results in numerous tasks, including image classification and robotic object manipulation. Meanwhile, computer scientists have also been training reinforcement learning models to play specific human games and videogames. To challenge research teams working on reinforcement learning techniques, the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Shaping the future of robotics through materials innovation

New classes of functional soft materials show promise to revolutionize robotics. Now materials scientists must focus on realizing the predicted performance of these materials and developing effective and robust interfaces to integrate them into highly functional robotic systems that have a positive impact on human life. Today, a typical robot...
ENGINEERING
Technique enables real-time rendering of scenes in 3D

Humans are pretty good at looking at a single two-dimensional image and understanding the full three-dimensional scene that it captures. Artificial intelligence agents are not. Yet a machine that needs to interact with objects in the world—like a robot designed to harvest crops or assist with surgery—must be able to...
SOFTWARE
Computer scientists develop a framework to protect browsers from zero-day vulnerabilities in third-party libraries

Researchers from the University of California San Diego, the University of Texas at Austin, and Mozilla have designed a new framework, called RLBox, to make the Firefox browser more secure. Mozilla has started deploying RLBox on all Firefox platforms this week. RLBox increases browser security by separating third-party libraries that...
SOFTWARE
Algorithms are making many of your decisions, and you might be OK with that

The odds are good that at least a few algorithms helped you find this article. After all, algorithms—which are essentially systems or processes that help make a choice—have been around nearly forever. But they've become ubiquitous with the rise of big data, and now typically involve math formulas in the form of computer code.
COMPUTERS
3D Printed Generator Build Highlights The Scientific Method

Sometimes we build to innovate, and sometimes we build just to have the satisfaction of saying we made it ourselves. Yet there is another reason to construct something ourselves: To learn, just as [Fraens] has done with this 3D-printed generator. (Video, embedded below.) [Fraens] starts off with a jig for...
ENGINEERING
Cosmos

The AI making waves in complex mathematics

Artificial intelligence is used across myriad disciplines to trawl through troves of data too complex for the human brain – and indeed the average computer – to process, as well as to solve seemingly unsolvable problems. It’s posited that these technological super-brains could help us develop medicines and vaccines, solve...
SOFTWARE
A system for designing and training intelligent soft robots

Let's say you wanted to build the world's best stair-climbing robot. You'd need to optimize for both the brain and the body, perhaps by giving the bot some high-tech legs and feet, coupled with a powerful algorithm to enable the climb. Although design of the physical body and its brain,...
ENGINEERING
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
Mathematical discoveries take intuition and creativity, and now a little help from AI

Research in mathematics is a deeply imaginative and intuitive process. This might come as a surprise for those who are still recovering from high-school algebra. What does the world look like at the quantum scale? What shape would our universe take if we were as large as a galaxy? What would it be like to live in six or even 60 dimensions? These are the problems that mathematicians and physicists are grappling with every day.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
National Science Foundation (press release)

Researchers use new approach to calibrate soft robotic exosuit to an individual

New class of wearable robotic technology can assist with and adapt to a variety of everyday task. Harvard University researchers, partially funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, have developed a soft robotic exosuit that customizes itself to the user for personalized and activity-specific assistance. This new class of wearable assistive technology applies mechanical help to the user's joints and muscles. The robotic exosuit can be calibrated to the user and adapt to a variety of real-world walking tasks in a matter of seconds. The researchers published their findings in Science Robotics.
ENGINEERING
Researchers using AI to design more sustainable concrete

As a building material, concrete withstands the test of time. Its use dates back to early civilizations, and today it is the most popular composite choice in the world. However, it's not without its faults. Production of its key ingredient, cement, contributes 8-9 percent of the global anthropogenic CO2 emissions and 2–3 percent of energy consumption, which is only projected to increase in the coming years. With aging United States infrastructure, the federal government recently passed a milestone bill to revitalize and upgrade it, along with a push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions where possible, putting concrete in the crosshairs for modernization, too.
ENGINEERING
Machines that see the world more like humans do

Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
ENGINEERING

