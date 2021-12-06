ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

He has to learn to draw fouls

By Vippie1
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake it at right at the bigs chest...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

wbrc.com

Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise

(WESH) - A basketball fan got quite a surprise during an Orlando Magic game. The moment happened when James and Taylor Baily popped up on the big screen during the kiss-cam. “When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James Baily said.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls Benefitting From DeMar DeRozan's Ability to Draw Fouls

Why DeRozan's foul-drawing ability is immune to new rulings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trae Young’s free-throw attempts are down three per game, from 8.7 to 5.7. The drop for Bradley Beal is even more precipitous at 3.7. Damian Lillard is averaging 2.7 fewer charity-stripe trips per contest. These...
NBA
Miami Herald

How much Lowry’s foul trouble hurt and what Adebayo says has been Heat’s ‘biggest battle’

Bam Adebayo is not pleased with the Miami Heat’s performances on the road this season. “We have to learn how to win on the road,” a frustrated Adebayo said following the Heat’s 113-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday night. “I feel like that has been our biggest battle this whole year, winning on the road. I don’t know what it is. When we’re home, we play lights out. It’s electric, we’re having fun. But when we’re on the road, it’s like we come out sluggish.”
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why DeRozan's foul-drawing ability is immune to new rulings

Trae Young’s free-throw attempts are down three per game, from 8.7 to 5.7. The drop for Bradley Beal is even more precipitous at 3.7. Damian Lillard is averaging 2.7 fewer charity-stripe trips per contest. These fall-offs aren’t all based on the point of emphasis for officials to no longer award...
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reveals He Used Technical Foul For Motivation Against Clippers

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. What followed that play, was a flurry of threes from Curry. From that moment forward, he took over the game, finishing with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.
NBA
GoDanRiver.com

Basketball preview: Young Chatham team has hunger to learn, grow

With only four players who’ve played at the varsity level before, the Chatham girls basketball team will be younger than it’s been in recent memory. It’s a fact that doesn’t worry eighth-year head coach Lauren French one bit as she’s seen her newcomers come in with a hunger to learn and her returners there to provide wisdom.
CHATHAM, VA
Pounding The Rock

Keldon Johnson describes the moment he learned he made Team USA

It has been quite a year for Spurs third-year forward Keldon Johnson. After the COVID delay pushed the start of the 2020-21 season to just before the turn of the new year, Johnson has experienced the jump from spending most of his rookie season in the G-League to full-time starter in his second — adding his name to the legacy of Spurs 29th overall draft picks — all the way up to making Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
NBA
sportswar.com

Y’all do realize we are still in rebuilding mode

This is only year three. And don’t forget what MY had when he came here. Almost no players at all. Year one was just trying to field a team. Year two was more player changes and the start of our new recruiting. I know this year has been up and...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

We likely to learn who OC is he Mon am

Hoping we can hold on to this current recruiting class. Just conjecture but -- BEST2VT 12/03/2021 5:51PM. I'd think not having a coach on the hot seat is a recruiting plus ** -- Happy Dog 12/03/2021 6:50PM. 👍. And makes me hopeful some other kids might reopen their recruitment --...
FOOTBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Steph Curry's Angry Reaction To Not Getting A Foul From The Referee: "When He Knows He's Right, The Competitor In Him Comes Out And He'll Kind Of Lose His Mind A Little But."

Steph Curry had a spectacular performance against the LA Clippers. In yet another win to bump the Warriors' record to 18-2, Curry put on a show against the Clippers, scoring 33 points, and making 7 threes. But a big talking point from the game was Curry receiving a technical foul, and his angry reaction to that.
NBA
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
NBA
sportswar.com

Tech almost never does well when they are favored

Basketball or football, historically we do a better job rising to the occasion when we are underdogs. Players are streaky and you can’t blame them for having a bad day on offense. Playing the defense they played yesterday is pitiful.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Steve Forbes and Kellie Harper gettin' nervous

You guys are causing coaches to step down and to be fired....LOL ** -- Cavalier Crusader 12/03/2021 2:05PM. We cause more NCAA coaching turnover than years of federal investigation. ** -- KCHokie2 12/03/2021 9:49PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
BASKETBALL

