He has to learn to draw fouls

During the 4th quarter of Sunday's win over the Clippers, Steph Curry received a technical foul for yelling at an official following what should have been a foul call and free throws for Steph. What followed that play, was a flurry of threes from Curry. From that moment forward, he took over the game, finishing with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game.
