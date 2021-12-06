He has to learn to draw fouls

Bam Adebayo is not pleased with the Miami Heat’s performances on the road this season. “We have to learn how to win on the road,” a frustrated Adebayo said following the Heat’s 113-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday night. “I feel like that has been our biggest battle this whole year, winning on the road. I don’t know what it is. When we’re home, we play lights out. It’s electric, we’re having fun. But when we’re on the road, it’s like we come out sluggish.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO