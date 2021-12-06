David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency

Chris Gill, author of Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen and EVH guitar expert, says: “C’mon Dave….gimme a break!”. This past weekend David Lee Roth released a video in which he told the story of how Eddie’s iconic red, black and white Frankenstein guitar design began. Roth claimed that sometime in the mid-70s he told Eddie to pinstripe his white guitar since it looked “eerily reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix”. He went on to explain that he “walked in with three rolls of tape: one roll of grey duct tape, one roll of black electrician’s tape, and one roll of blue tape that we used for pinstriping”. Later in the video, Roth said that the stripes were created by spraying red and black paint onto the white body.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO