David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency

antiMUSIC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans will have four more chances to see Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth before his planned retirement from music, he just added four more shows to his forthcoming Las Vegas residency. Roth added the new shows to his residency at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues on January 14th,...

antimusic.com

